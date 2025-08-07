В ночном ДТП в Нижневартовске пострадали две пассажирки

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,1914   EUR  93,0072  

Новости

  • ​В Нижневартовске автомобиль съехал с дороги и врезался в бордюр

    ​В Нижневартовске автомобиль съехал с дороги и врезался в бордюр

    Сегодня в 10:49
    97 0
  • Жители Югры держат на депозитах и счетах больше, чем ямальцы и тюменцы вместе взятые

    Жители Югры держат на депозитах и счетах больше, чем ямальцы и тюменцы вместе взятые

    06 августа в 18:38
    419 0
  • В сентябре произойдет полное лунное затмение — спутник Земли станет красным. Видно будет и в Югре

    В сентябре произойдет полное лунное затмение — спутник Земли станет красным. Видно будет и в Югре

    06 августа в 17:12
    446 0 
  • Общественники бьют тревогу из-за новых мер поддержки отечественных медпрепаратов — есть опасения, что упадет качество

    Общественники бьют тревогу из-за новых мер поддержки отечественных медпрепаратов — есть опасения, что упадет качество

    06 августа в 16:56
    424 0
  • Тюменские власти готовы принимать от девелоперов недостроенные социальные объекты и завершать их самостоятельно

    Тюменские власти готовы принимать от девелоперов недостроенные социальные объекты и завершать их самостоятельно

    06 августа в 16:23
    434 0 
  • ​В Сургуте пройдет праздник «ЭКОдвор»

    ​В Сургуте пройдет праздник «ЭКОдвор»

    06 августа в 15:45
    474 0
  • ​В Сургуте очередной День физкультурника пройдет у комплекса «Олимп»

    ​В Сургуте очередной День физкультурника пройдет у комплекса «Олимп»

    06 августа в 14:53
    556 0
  • Бумажная нагрузка на учителей снизилась в 25 раз — глава Рособрнадзора

    Бумажная нагрузка на учителей снизилась в 25 раз — глава Рособрнадзора

    06 августа в 14:29
    485 0
  • В Югру на чемпионат МЧС по пожарно-спасательному спорту приехали почти 500 участников со всей России

    В Югру на чемпионат МЧС по пожарно-спасательному спорту приехали почти 500 участников со всей России

    06 августа в 14:10
    467 0
  • ​Космонавт из Югры Сергей Рыжиков стал командиром МКС

    ​Космонавт из Югры Сергей Рыжиков стал командиром МКС

    06 августа в 13:11
    448 0
  • ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за летнего фестиваля

    ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за летнего фестиваля

    06 августа в 12:43
    746 0
  • В Югре наблюдается дефицит врачей, но не такой серьезный, как в других регионах Урала

    В Югре наблюдается дефицит врачей, но не такой серьезный, как в других регионах Урала

    06 августа в 12:23
    470 0
  • ​Около десяти тысяч югорчан старше 80 лет получают повышенную пенсию

    ​Около десяти тысяч югорчан старше 80 лет получают повышенную пенсию

    06 августа в 12:21
    491 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​В Нижневартовске автомобиль съехал с дороги и врезался в бордюр

В ночном ДТП в Нижневартовске пострадали две пассажирки

​В Нижневартовске автомобиль съехал с дороги и врезался в бордюр
Фото: Госавтоинспекция Югры

В ночь на 7 августа в Нижневартовске произошло ДТП с пострадавшими. По предварительной информации, на улице Маршала Жукова 29-летний водитель автомобиля Volkswagen не справился с управлением, съехал с дороги и врезался в бордюр, сообщает ГАИ Югры.

В результате ДТП пострадали две пассажирки ‒ 20 и 29 лет. Им были причинены травмы, характер которых не уточняется.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:49, просмотров: 100, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Единственный в истории Сургута 1166
  2. ​В воскресенье в Сургуте перекроют дороги из-за летнего фестиваля 746
  3. ​Тарифы ЖКХ 2025: как изменилась плата за услуги в ХМАО и Сургуте 687
  4. ​В Сургуте очередной День физкультурника пройдет у комплекса «Олимп» 559
  5. ​Около десяти тысяч югорчан старше 80 лет получают повышенную пенсию 491
  6. Бумажная нагрузка на учителей снизилась в 25 раз — глава Рособрнадзора 485
  7. ​В Сургуте пройдет праздник «ЭКОдвор» 476
  8. В Югре наблюдается дефицит врачей, но не такой серьезный, как в других регионах Урала 470
  9. В Югру на чемпионат МЧС по пожарно-спасательному спорту приехали почти 500 участников со всей России 467
  10. ​В Сургутском районе ремонтируют четыре спортивных объекта 457
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 2-3 августа? // АФИША 2247
  2. ​В Сургуте назначили нового военного комиссара 2232
  3. ​В Сургуте в ходе рейда выявили три точки незаконной торговли 2123
  4. ​Безопасность летом: как избежать трагедий на воде и с огнем // ONLINE 2107
  5. ​В Сургуте изменились правила въезда на площадь аэропорта 2024
  6. ​Новый сквер в Сургуте оказался без людей – жители предлагают, как это исправить 2005
  7. ​Цветы и минута молчания: в Сургуте отметили день ВДВ 1848
  8. Сургутян пригласили на субботник возле «Росича», чтобы позже разбить там площадку для пляжного волейбола 1822
  9. ​Суды без пошлин, рассылки по согласию, драгметаллы под контролем: что изменится в августе 1752
  10. ​В Сургуте начнет расти спрос на вторичное жилье 1751
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 27017
  2. MAXимум вопросов 8995
  3. ​В Сургуте планируют строительство развязок на Нефтеюганском шоссе: город рассчитывает на помощь из федерального бюджета 6729
  4. В Югру придет федеральный девелопер «Эталон» 5837
  5. ​Перестройка работы школы 5408
  6. ​«Я хотел сам отдать Хариса в зоопарк. Мне просто не дали»: блогер из Сургута настаивает, что готов был отдать льва, но строго по закону 5325
  7. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 4833
  8. ​Лекарственные растения и хлеб на защите Родины 4605
  9. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 4231
  10. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-13 июля? // АФИША 3934

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

