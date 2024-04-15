16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,4419   EUR  99,7264  

Новости

​В Нижневартовске на птицефабрике произошел пожар

В цеху на птицефабрике Нижневартовска произошел пожар

​В Нижневартовске на птицефабрике произошел пожар
Фото: телеграм-канал "ГУ МЧС по ХМАО"

В одном из цехов Нижневартовской птицефабрики сегодня утром произошел пожар. Сообщение о возгорании поступило в 09:50. К 10:02 пожар удалось локализовать, сообщили в пресс-службе регионального ГУ МЧС.

«На момент прибытия первых подразделений пожарной охраны наблюдалось задымление в цеху размерами 10х20 м. Происходило горение транспортной ленты», - отметили в пресс-службе ведомства.

В тушении пожара задействовали 30 человек личного состава и 10 единиц техники. Полностью огонь ликвидировали к 10:35. Причину возгорания установят органы дознания.


Сегодня в 12:46
Яндекс.Метрика