Логотип Сиапресс
USD  87,6772   EUR  96,0682  

Тренера из Нижневартовска, отправлявшего интимные сообщения девочкам, оставили под домашним арестом

В Нижневартовске выбрали меру пресечения тренеру, присылавшего интимные сообщения спортсменкам

Тренера из Нижневартовска, отправлявшего интимные сообщения девочкам, оставили под домашним арестом
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В Нижневартовске тренера, который слал интимные сообщения юным хоккеисткам, отправили под домашний арест. Суд вынес решение 15 января, передает Мuksun.fm.

Напомним, что ранее спортсменка обнародовала отрывок переписки со своим наставником. Знакомые мужчины посчитали скрины фейком, родители некоторых воспитанников собирали деньги на адвоката. Тем не менее, тренер написал заявление об увольнении, а после Следственный комитет возбудил уголовное дело.


Сегодня в 11:33
