Логотип Сиапресс
USD  99,6762   EUR  104,7877  

Новости

На набережной Нижневартовска открыли скульптурный зоопарк

В Нижневартовске открыли вторую часть бульвара на набережной

На набережной Нижневартовска открыли скульптурный зоопарк
Фото: телеграм-канал "Нижневартовск | Официально"

В Нижневартовске открыли вторую часть бульвара на набережной, сообщает пресс-служба администрации города.

«Сегодня вартовчане смогли прогуляться по продолжению новой зоны отдыха от ТЦ «Парус» до проезда Е.И. Куропаткина. На этом отрезке строители построили селфи-мост с видом на Обь и скульптурный зоопарк», - рассказали подробности в пресс-службе.

Скульптурный зоопарк включает в себя восемь фигур животных, которые обитают в Югре. Высота каждой скульптуры соответствует настоящей величине животных. Ранее на бульваре выполнили озеленение. На участке высадили около 2000 кустарников и деревьев.


Сегодня в 16:52
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid: Kra23StNL
