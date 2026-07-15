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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
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Больше опросов

В Югре завершился суд над двумя мужчинами, укравшими нефть почти на миллион рублей

В Лангепасе двух жителей Югры осудили за хищение более 22 тонн нефти

В Югре завершился суд над двумя мужчинами, укравшими нефть почти на миллион рублей
Фото Magnific

Лангепасский городской суд вынес приговор двум жителям Югры за хищение более 22 тонн нефти из трубопровода. Об этом сообщает прокуратура Югры. По данным суда, в сентябре 2024 года мужчины вступили в сговор с другими участниками и сделали незаконную врезку в нефтепровод ПАО «Лукойл-Западная Сибирь» на территории Лангепаса.

С помощью специальной техники, приспособлений и большегрузного транспорта они похитили нефть стоимостью свыше 930 тысяч рублей. Их действия пресекли сотрудники правоохранительных органов.

Одному из осужденных назначили пять лет колонии общего режима и ограничение свободы на один год. Второй получил три года условно с испытательным сроком четыре года. Кроме того, суд конфисковал в доход государства транспортные средства и мобильный телефон, которые использовали при совершении преступления. Приговор пока не вступил в законную силу.


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