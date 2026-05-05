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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
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​Югорчан предупредили о сбоях в оплате и банкоматах с 5 по 9 мая

В Югре из-за перебоев связи возможны сбои в банковских сервисах

​Югорчан предупредили о сбоях в оплате и банкоматах с 5 по 9 мая
Фото: siapress.ru

Жителей Югры предупредили о возможных проблемах с безналичной оплатой, банкоматами и банковскими приложениями в период с 5 по 9 мая. Это связано с ограничениями в работе мобильного интернета и СМС, сообщили на горячей линии Сбера.

В указанные дни могут возникнуть сложности с оплатой картой, доступом в мобильные приложения, а также получением СМС-кодов подтверждения, в том числе с номера 900.

Пользователям советуют по возможности подключаться к Wi-Fi ‒ так операции можно будет подтвердить через историю в приложении «СберБанк Онлайн».


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Хотелось бы получить в лице нового депутата Госдумы от Сургута профессионального лоббиста интересов города и округа 602
  2. ​Жители Сургута начали экономить, несмотря на рост доходов 533
  3. ​Сургут в начале 2026 года: стабильная экономика и демография, но дефицит кадров 520
  4. ​В Сургуте установили новые арт-объекты ко Дню Победы 512
  5. Югра вошла в топ-5 регионов России по размерам пенсий 507
  6. Отделение СФР по Югре раскрыло размер выплат ветеранам Великой Отечественной войны 471
  7. В Югре медианная зарплата может превысить 200 тысяч рублей в ближайшие годы 466
  8. В Сургуте выступит Донецкий академический симфонический оркестр ко Дню Победы 466
  9. Врачи Сургута впервые установили пациентке напечатанную на 3D-принтере большеберцовую кость 460
  10. В Югре пристав помогала нарушителям закона сохранить конфискованные машины. Теперь она пойдет под суд 449
  1. ​В Сургутском районе выставили на торги участок под автодорожный комплекс у моста через Обь 3243
  2. ​Довольны? 2518
  3. ​Буровик. Человек с большой буквы 2144
  4. ​«Вечный» зам 2129
  5. ​Что, опять поврежденье на трассе? 2117
  6. Расходы на строительство сургутского ж/д вокзала выросли до 10 млрд рублей — губернатор 2031
  7. ​Александр Сергеев: «Я авантюрист по жизни» 2010
  8. ​Время, вперед! 1957
  9. ​«Что я сделал для города» 1928
  10. Объединение авто- и жд-вокзала — очевидное решение, которое нужно было принимать сразу. Сургуту нужно не меньше трех транспортных хабов 1925
  1. ​Лай и гуляй по ГОСТу 12833
  2. Анонимные игроки 5005
  3. ​ФНС получит контроль над переводами россиян 4894
  4. ​Лидия Евлоева: «Физическая активность и питание помогают отсрочить развитие сахарного диабета» 4855
  5. ​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома» 4796
  6. ​Сергей Ионов: «Креативным индустриям нужны люди, а не только деньги» 4377
  7. ​Алёна Поль: «Человеку нужен человек, для остального найдется время» 3916
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