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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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Власти Югры помогут фермерам с закупкой племенного молодняка

В Югре открыли прием заявок на субсидии для покупки племенного молодняка

Власти Югры помогут фермерам с закупкой племенного молодняка
Фото Freepik

В Югре объявили отбор получателей субсидий на приобретение племенного молодняка сельскохозяйственных животных и клеточных пушных зверей. Об этом сообщил департамент промышленности Югры. Максимальный размер поддержки на одного получателя составит 3 млн рублей.

Субсидии предусмотрены по нескольким направлениям. За приобретение 1 тонны живой массы племенного крупного рогатого скота и лошадей предусмотрено 140 тысяч рублей. На покупку 1 тонны живой массы племенных свиней, при наличии у хозяйства не ниже III зоосанитарного статуса, можно получить 110 тысяч рублей. На приобретение 1 тонны живой массы племенных овец, коз и оленей ставка составит 60 тысяч рублей.

Подать заявку можно до 20 апреля 2026 года включительно через портал предоставления мер государственной финансовой поддержки. Подробную информацию об условиях конкурса можно уточнить на сайте департамента промышленности Югры или по телефону +7 (3467) 35-34-04, добавочный 3827.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Владимир Клишин // ONLINE 610
  2. Комфортно ли жить в Сургуте? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 555
  3. Власти Сургута и Нижневартовска запустят бесплатные автобусы до кладбищ на Радоницу 499
  4. ​Сургут готовится к паводку: вскрытие Оби ожидается в конце апреля 496
  5. ​Тюменская область обсудила с китайским бизнесом открытие представительства и участие в TNF 468
  6. В Ханты-Мансийске стартовал форум национального единства с участниками из 31 региона России 467
  7. ​Владимир Мединский и Александр Моор обсудили с тюменскими писателями и историками новые проекты 465
  8. ​Тюменская область вошла в число лучших регионов России по развитию спорта в 2025 году 421
  9. В Сургуте некоторые УК систематически не справляются со своими обязанностями — это уже не случайности, а тренд, который городской власти нужно переломить 295
  10. РЖД возобновляет стройку сургутского вокзала — к нему «прикрутят» еще и автовокзал 285
  1. ​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома» 2460
  2. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 1633
  3. ​Сергей Ионов: «Креативным индустриям нужны люди, а не только деньги» 1588
  4. Назначен новый директор сургутского аэропорта 1565
  5. ​ФНС получит контроль над переводами россиян 1530
  6. ​Правительство продлило закрытие статистики по нефти и газу: что происходит в отрасли 1466
  7. ​Сургутяне смогут летать в Самару каждый день 1302
  8. При строительстве второго моста через Обь возле Сургута был нанесен ущерб природе, его придется возместить — прокуратура 1280
  9. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 11-12 апреля? // АФИША 1280
  10. ​В Сургуте этим летом обновят парки, скверы и детские площадки 1219
  1. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 8757
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