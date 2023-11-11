16+
Югорчанин оставил пять ожогов паяльником на теле супруги, но пара помирилась

В Югре мужчина из ревности избил жену раскаленным паяльником

Югорчанин оставил пять ожогов паяльником на теле супруги, но пара помирилась
Фото: pixabay

В Березовском районе мужчина избил свою жену раскаленным паяльником из-за подозрений в неверности. На ревнивца возбудили три уголовных дела, однако семейная пара уже успела помириться, передает Ural Mash.

Доктора зафиксировали пять ожогов на тле пострадавшей. Югорчанину, по информации издания «Вестник Сургутского района», вменяют угрозу убийством, причинение легкого вреда здоровью и повреждение документов, поскольку подозреваемый подпалил паяльником паспорт жены.

Сейчас мужчина находится под подпиской о невыезде.


