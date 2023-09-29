В Ханты-Мансийске на 17 часов задержали рейс авиакомпании Utair в Сургут

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1695033468"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1696186756"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=85FCSWvYAkc6VCFBY9FvH6b2k5aR4EvrOExfUH6uoxZYPqFRDbCJeq+o383d30PUoYXh1ZA5O6U0TCtYl4JKSUd3Ibz08H9qhK8ZnWm6BIJpcAZB6yejyKDCu0/5jT55vwhN+QmhDQE2ZwMsHC0Sew8cv70WLdZeEVF/4TlL28s="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=85FCSWvYAkc6VCFBY9FvH6b2k5aR4EvrOExfUH6uoxZYPqFRDbCJeq+o383d30PUoYXh1ZA5O6U0TCtYl4JKSUd3Ibz08H9qhK8ZnWm6BIJpcAZB6yejyKDCu0/5jT55vwhN+QmhDQE2ZwMsHC0Sew8cv70WLdZeEVF/4TlL28s="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(51) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/parkings/region-surgut/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "36ca217ebcd0347184ec93fc09c6e941.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23qk2M"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23qk2M"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-09-18 15:37:48"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-10-01 23:59:16"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#314 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1695033498"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1696186757"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5UNd8z76FoWt0p95O43PpBTNhTe3RWH504HQNhf2uzXqZ38Q9eZvK53+20j7FHuzRuakW5XqYOD+6LEUJrdIv4TPxgrWodUnNjX6h1H/o+U9op+vHlVLIt2QdJXUDFC6t6Ej9Dswy5yBQfnjMPzXzpzFoU5koBCTnB8O5Si5PRI="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=5UNd8z76FoWt0p95O43PpBTNhTe3RWH504HQNhf2uzXqZ38Q9eZvK53+20j7FHuzRuakW5XqYOD+6LEUJrdIv4TPxgrWodUnNjX6h1H/o+U9op+vHlVLIt2QdJXUDFC6t6Ej9Dswy5yBQfnjMPzXzpzFoU5koBCTnB8O5Si5PRI="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(51) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/parkings/region-surgut/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "740adec7ee13033fdddc92c5f0666873.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23qk2M"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23qk2M"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-09-18 15:38:18"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-10-01 23:59:17"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#308 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#309 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1695033498"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1696186757"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5UNd8z76FoWt0p95O43PpBTNhTe3RWH504HQNhf2uzXqZ38Q9eZvK53+20j7FHuzRuakW5XqYOD+6LEUJrdIv4TPxgrWodUnNjX6h1H/o+U9op+vHlVLIt2QdJXUDFC6t6Ej9Dswy5yBQfnjMPzXzpzFoU5koBCTnB8O5Si5PRI="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=5UNd8z76FoWt0p95O43PpBTNhTe3RWH504HQNhf2uzXqZ38Q9eZvK53+20j7FHuzRuakW5XqYOD+6LEUJrdIv4TPxgrWodUnNjX6h1H/o+U9op+vHlVLIt2QdJXUDFC6t6Ej9Dswy5yBQfnjMPzXzpzFoU5koBCTnB8O5Si5PRI="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(51) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/parkings/region-surgut/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "740adec7ee13033fdddc92c5f0666873.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23qk2M"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23qk2M"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-09-18 15:38:18"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-10-01 23:59:17"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#308 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#309 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
[1]=>
object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1695033468"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1696186756"
["follow_link"]=>
string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=85FCSWvYAkc6VCFBY9FvH6b2k5aR4EvrOExfUH6uoxZYPqFRDbCJeq+o383d30PUoYXh1ZA5O6U0TCtYl4JKSUd3Ibz08H9qhK8ZnWm6BIJpcAZB6yejyKDCu0/5jT55vwhN+QmhDQE2ZwMsHC0Sew8cv70WLdZeEVF/4TlL28s="
["view_link"]=>
string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=85FCSWvYAkc6VCFBY9FvH6b2k5aR4EvrOExfUH6uoxZYPqFRDbCJeq+o383d30PUoYXh1ZA5O6U0TCtYl4JKSUd3Ibz08H9qhK8ZnWm6BIJpcAZB6yejyKDCu0/5jT55vwhN+QmhDQE2ZwMsHC0Sew8cv70WLdZeEVF/4TlL28s="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(51) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/parkings/region-surgut/"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "36ca217ebcd0347184ec93fc09c6e941.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(14) "erid:Kra23qk2M"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23qk2M"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2023-09-18 15:37:48"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2023-10-01 23:59:16"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#314 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}