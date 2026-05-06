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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
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Больше опросов

Первый прямой рейс из Сургута в Анталью в этом сезоне вылетел с полной загрузкой

Из Сургута на летний сезон открыли прямые рейсы в Анталью

Первый прямой рейс из Сургута в Анталью в этом сезоне вылетел с полной загрузкой
Фото Аэропорт Сургут

Из Сургута вновь запустили прямые рейсы в Анталью на летний сезон 2026 года. Об этом сообщил аэропорт Сургута. Первый рейс по этому направлению уже состоялся и отправился с полной загрузкой.

Перевозку выполняет авиакомпания AZUR air на самолетах Boeing 757, рассчитанных на 238 кресел экономического класса. Рейсы будут выполняться два раза в неделю в течение всего летнего сезона.

Маршрут Сургут — Анталья входит в летнюю программу перевозчика с 2015 года. В аэропорту отметили, что направление стабильно пользуется высоким спросом у пассажиров. Средняя загрузка на рейсах достигает 96%, что подтверждает устойчивый интерес к организованным туристическим перевозкам.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrTVhC реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  2. Власти России планируют усложнить поступление в магистратуру 550
  3. ​Коротко о Думе ‒ ремонт школ, дороги, «Барсова гора» и ледовый спорткомплекс 546
  4. За год количество живущих в России мигрантов снизилось на 700 тысяч — Совбез 504
  5. ​Финансисты зафиксировали спрос на непрофильные банковские активы 441
  6. ​Семьи Югры смогут оформить с 1 июня новую ежегодную выплату 350
  7. ​В Югре сотрудника дочки «Газпрома» арестовали после взятки на 170 тысяч 346
  8. Общественники Сургута предложили жителям выбрать название нового сквера в 25 микрорайоне 320
  9. ​Почти 60 тысяч сургутян работают как самозанятые 317
  10. Власти Югры рекомендовали жителям установить приложение МЧС для получения сигналов о ракетных угрозах 310
  1. ​В Сургутском районе выставили на торги участок под автодорожный комплекс у моста через Обь 3379
  2. ​Буровик. Человек с большой буквы 2393
  3. ​«Вечный» зам 2385
  4. ​Что, опять поврежденье на трассе? 2349
  5. ​Время, вперед! 2205
  6. ​Кушниковы по прозвищу Курочка 2166
  7. ​«Что я сделал для города» 2157
  8. ​Пособия, пенсии, СБП, маркировка товаров и визы – что изменится в законах России с мая 1877
  9. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-3 мая? // АФИША 1727
  10. ​Ольга Ионкина: «64% обращений в инспекцию связаны с вопросами оплаты труда» 1656
  1. ​Лай и гуляй по ГОСТу 13402
  2. Анонимные игроки 5264
  3. ​ФНС получит контроль над переводами россиян 5146
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  5. ​Сергей Ионов: «Креативным индустриям нужны люди, а не только деньги» 4617
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