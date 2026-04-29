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Власти Сургута предупредили о штрафах за использование беспилотников в майские праздники

В Сургуте напомнили о запрете на использование беспилотников во время массовых мероприятий

Власти Сургута предупредили о штрафах за использование беспилотников в майские праздники
Фото Freepik

В Сургуте в преддверии майских праздников напомнили о запрете на использование беспилотных воздушных судов во время массовых мероприятий. Об этом сообщила администрация Сургута со ссылкой на управление по вопросам общественной безопасности. Ограничение действует на основании постановления губернатора Югры от 1 июня 2023 года № 77.

Власти города предупредили, что нарушение правил использования воздушного пространства влечет административную ответственность. Для граждан штраф составляет от 20 до 50 тысяч рублей, для должностных лиц — от 100 до 150 тысяч, для юридических лиц — от 250 до 300 тысяч рублей. Кроме того, для организаций возможно административное приостановление деятельности на срок до 90 суток.

За разъяснениями о порядке выдачи разрешений на полеты беспилотников можно обратиться в управление по вопросам общественной безопасности по телефонам: 8 (3462) 52-20-23 и 52-24-44.


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628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
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