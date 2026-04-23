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​В Сургуте изменят названия остановок общественного транспорта

Шесть остановок в Сургуте получат новые названия

​В Сургуте изменят названия остановок общественного транспорта
Фото: siapress.ru

В Сургуте изменят названия шести остановок общественного транспорта. Об этом сообщили в администрации города.

Новые наименования появятся у остановок на улице 33 «З» – с двух сторон на участке от улицы Александра Усольцева до улицы Крылова. Они будут называться «улица Ивана Шидловского».

Остановка на улице Александра Усольцева (на участке от улицы Есенина до улицы Ивана Шидловского, у дома №13 по нечетной стороне) станет «МБОУ Средняя школа №9».

Еще одна новая остановка на улице Тюменской будет называться «улица Тюменская».

Кроме того, изменится название остановок «Городской пляж» на Югорском тракте – с обеих сторон их переименуют в «ЖК Георгиевский».


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