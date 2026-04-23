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​В Сургуте более 1 700 детей прошли лечение в Центре репродуктивного здоровья подростков

Центр репродуктивного здоровья подростков в Сургуте принял за год более трех тысяч человек

​В Сургуте более 1 700 детей прошли лечение в Центре репродуктивного здоровья подростков
Фото: Лариса Белоцерковцева / vk.com

В Сургуте на базе Центра охраны материнства и детства в 2025 году создали Центр охраны репродуктивного здоровья подростков. За первый год работы туда обратились более трех тысяч человек. Об этом рассказала глава Центра Лариса Белоцерковцева в своих соцсетях.

Специалисты Центра оказывают подросткам специализированную медицинскую помощь, а также объясняют вопросы физиологии и психологии полового развития. Отдельное внимание уделяют формированию ответственного отношения к репродуктивному здоровью.

«Считаю вопросы детского и подросткового здоровья ключевыми для формирования в обществе культуры ответственного отношения к своему здоровью и жизни», – указала Лариса Белоцерковцева.

За год Центр принял 1 709 пациентов с заболеваниями и еще 1 340 человек – в профилактических целях.


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