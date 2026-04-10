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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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В Сургуте из-за реконструкции дороги на Киртбая закроют остановку «Нефть Приобья»

В Сургуте временно закроют остановку «Нефть Приобья» на улице Игоря Киртбая

В Сургуте из-за реконструкции дороги на Киртбая закроют остановку «Нефть Приобья»
Фото Яндекс.Карты

В Сургуте с 13 апреля временно закроют остановку общественного транспорта «Нефть Приобья» на четной стороне улицы Игоря Киртбая. Об этом сообщила администрация Сургута. Ограничение вводят на время реконструкции автомобильной дороги и, предварительно, оно будет действовать до 4 мая 2026 года.

На период работ жителям предлагают пользоваться ближайшими остановками «Автовокзал» и «Ул. И. Киртбая» на четной стороне улицы.

В администрации уточнили, что остановки на нечетной стороне улицы Игоря Киртбая продолжат работать в обычном режиме.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcoKipJ реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcoKipJ реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 571
  2. ​Правительство продлило закрытие статистики по нефти и газу: что происходит в отрасли 348
  3. ​Цифровые сервисы Тюменской области будут работать при ограничении мобильного интернета 272
  4. В Тюменской области построили общежитие для ТВВИКУ в рамках совместной программы региона и Минобороны 265
  5. ​Товары тюменских производителей представлены на четырех крупнейших маркетплейсах страны 254
  6. ​Тюменская область сохраняет лидерские позиции по вводу жилья 253
  7. ​В Тюменской области за пять лет вдвое вырос объем ежегодно заменяемых коммунальных сетей 248
  8. Спасатели Югры напомнили правила безопасности во время пасхальных богослужений 246
  9. ​В Тюменской области открыли единый центр поискового движения 238
  10. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, как работает эскроу-счет в ИЖС // КАРТОЧКИ 236
  1. ​Utair увеличит число рейсов из городов Югры в летнем расписании 2056
  2. В Югре погода будет скакать от минуса с мокрым снегом до +19 градусов 1528
  3. ​СК «ЮВиС» против депутата: конфликт из-за участка у Боровой в Сургуте перешел в правовую плоскость 1506
  4. ​Лай и гуляй по ГОСТу 1452
  5. Пилотажная группа «Барсы» открыла сбор фотографий для полета 9 мая над Югрой 1367
  6. На Югорский лыжный марафон вышли почти 4 тысячи участников 1303
  7. ​«Там, где появлялась дорога, там появлялась нефть» 1260
  8. Доходный дом — как жители могут распорядиться общим имуществом, чтобы получать деньги и использовать их для своих нужд 1249
  9. Руслан Кухарук вошел в состав российской делегации под руководством Сергея Кириенко на форуме в Абхазии 1204
  10. ​В Тюменской области возводят 12 школ 1185
  1. Цветы с топором 11770
  2. ​Медицина для правильных 9689
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