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​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута»

Жителей ТСН «Крыльев Сургута» предупредили об отключении электроэнергии

​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута»
Фото: архив СИА-ПРЕСС

На следующей неделе, с 23 по 27 марта, в Сургуте отключат электроэнергию в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» на улице 5 (Ясная). Электричество будет отсутствовать в рабочее время с 09:30 до 16:00, рассказали в пресс-службе СГЭС.

Отключение связано с монтажом приборов учета АИИСКУЭ. Как пояснили энергетики, эти работы направлены на повышение надежности электроснабжения.

В компании также принесли извинения за временные неудобства и попросили жителей учитывать график отключений.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Власти Сургута увеличили финансирование инициативных проектов 545
  2. ​Россияне все чаще испытывают тревогу и депрессию 537
  3. ​Ключевая ставка в России может снизиться до 12-13% к концу 2026 года – мнение эксперта 463
  4. ​Легендарная осторожность ЦБ 390
  5. ​Сургутянин погасил долг по алиментам после давления приставов 174
  6. ​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» 159
  7. В центре Сургута ухудшилось качество холодной воды 131
  1. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, как изменятся платежи за коммунальные услуги 1727
  2. Сургутяне вновь могут пользоваться личным кабинетом на сайте Горводоканала 1451
  3. Свой пост покидает бессменный руководитель сургутского аэропорта 1399
  4. ​В Сургуте приостановили торги на застройку микрорайона 27-А 1378
  5. Гидрометцентр России назвал сроки ледохода на реках Югры 1372
  6. ​«Мы все одинаковые»: художник Юрий Шеров представил выставку в Сургуте // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1350
  7. ​В нескольких дачных кооперативах Сургута временно отключат электричество 1248
  8. В разных районах Сургута на неделю ухудшится качество воды. А где-то она вообще пропадет 1209
  9. ​Тюменская область принимает Чемпионат России по биатлону 1208
  10. ​В Ханты-Мансийске стартовало первенство России по биатлону среди юниоров 1146
  1. Первый канал рассказал всей стране о Сургуте в новом выпуске тревел-шоу 8675
  2. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 4027
  3. ​Медицина для правильных 4006
  4. Цветы с топором 3972
  5. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 3937
  6. ​Шесть в ряд с планетами // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3567
  7. Обсуждать и согласовывать проекты КРТ должны и местные депутаты, и жители Югры 3246
  8. К середине марта в Югре ожидается потепление почти до нуля 3172
  9. ​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта 2995
  10. ​Здание морга в Сургуте снесут. Но здание медколледжа не построят 2907

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