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В Сургуте пройдет концерт по случаю годовщины воссоединения с Крымом

Администрация Сургута пригласила жителей на концерт к Дню воссоединения Крыма и Севастополя с Россией

В Сургуте пройдет концерт по случаю годовщины воссоединения с Крымом
Фото администрации Сургута

Администрация Сургута пригласила жителей города на торжественное мероприятие, посвященное Дню воссоединения Республики Крым и Севастополя с Российской Федерацией. Об этом сообщили в мэрии.

Концерт пройдет 18 марта в 16:00 на площади перед Сургутской филармонией. В программе заявлены выступления творческих коллективов города, а с приветственным словом к участникам обратятся представители администрации, Думы Сургута и общественных организаций.

В сообщении администрации напомнили, что 18 марта остается памятной датой в современной истории России. В этот день 12 лет назад президент России Владимир Путин подписал договор о принятии Республики Крым в состав страны и образовании новых субъектов Российской Федерации.


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