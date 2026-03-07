16+
​Зима не отступает: в Сургут снова идут сильные морозы

Синоптики предупредили о морозах в Сургуте

​Зима не отступает: в Сургут снова идут сильные морозы
Фото: архив СИА-ПРЕСС

С 7 по 10 марта в Сургуте вновь ожидаются сильные морозы. Об этом корреспонденту СИА-ПРЕСС сообщили в Ханты-Мансийском центре по гидрометеорологии и мониторингу окружающей среды.

В управлении по делам ГО и ЧС жителям рекомендуют:

  • по возможности сократить время пребывания на улице и отказаться от дальних поездок;
  • выходить на мороз только в теплой одежде, закрывая лицо и руки;
  • если машина сломалась за городом ‒ оставаться в салоне и звонить 112;
  • укрываться от ветра, так как на ветру риск обморожения выше.

При обморожении:

  • аккуратно растереть сухой мягкой тканью;
  • согревать в теплой воде, постепенно повышая температуру до 40-45 градусов;
  • вытереть насухо, надеть теплые вещи и обратиться к врачу.

Нельзя: растирать кожу снегом, смазывать жиром или мазями, а также опускать обмороженные участки в горячую воду.


Сегодня в 10:48
