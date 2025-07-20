16+
​Антон Федин из Сургута завоевал золото Кубка Европы по дзюдо

Победа сургутянина стала одной из пяти золотых медалей сборной России

​Антон Федин из Сургута завоевал золото Кубка Европы по дзюдо
Фото: администрация Сургута

Сургутский дзюдоист Антон Федин стал лучшим на этапе Кубка Европы, который прошел в венгерском городе Пакш. Об этом сообщает администрация Сургута.

«Российская сборная вышла на первое место в медальном зачете и весомый вклад в эту победу внес наш сургутянин Антон Федин. Его золото – одна из пяти высших наград в копилке сборной России», – говорится в публикации.

В турнире приняли участие более 500 сильнейших спортсменов из 40 стран мира.


