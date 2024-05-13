Тысяча человек ожидается на полумарафоне «Забег.РФ» в Ханты-Мансийске

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1715578045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1716145173"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "143"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "44"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Выставка недвижимости (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "35b1a2d41f13da49980cc2f6f92c0eb4.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-13 10:27:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:33"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "143"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1715578045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1716145173"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "143"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "44"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Выставка недвижимости (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "35b1a2d41f13da49980cc2f6f92c0eb4.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-13 10:27:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:33"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "143"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1715578045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1716145173"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=biZ+AwwtNSbEdhjNutLid/0brkXZDQvyFPb1HEUyhh8Vdgbx4f1Bcv9Cd9XH2PY4YNj/crmLpVAyKkftzsunDLuv1tvtmX6GnJWh8XCiV9D5FthhJBeEpKUaEgKQSfDldUdbeDRqGiNrFZofqL9ykw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "143"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "44"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Выставка недвижимости (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "35b1a2d41f13da49980cc2f6f92c0eb4.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-13 10:27:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:33"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "143"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,8239   EUR  98,9461  

Новости

Больше новостей
Цены на кофе растут. Ваши действия?
Комментировать
0
Сургут — на 23-м месте среди самых комфортных городов после Грозного, Тюмени, Екатеринбурга. Справедливо?

Более чем 31.1%

Нет, Сургут комфортнее 9.4%

Нет, место Сургута — в конце списка 50%

Не знаю 9.4%

Всего голосов: 106

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Югорчане пробегут полумарафон «Забег.РФ»

Тысяча человек ожидается на полумарафоне «Забег.РФ» в Ханты-Мансийске

Югорчане пробегут полумарафон «Забег.РФ»
Фото: телеграм-канал "ЮграМегаСпорт"

В Ханты-Мансийске 19 мая пройдет Всероссийский полумарафон «Забег.РФ». На старте ожидается около 1 тысячи человек. Участники смогут преодолеть одну из четырех дистанций: 1 км (для детей от 6 до 17 лет), 5 км, 10 км или полумарафон - 21 км, сообщает «Юграмегаспорт».

В 2023 году "Забег.РФ" стал рекордным по количеству участников. Всего в России на старт соревнований заявились около 160 тысяч человек. В Югре полумарафон впервые прошел в поселке Солнечный Сургутского района. В нем приняли участие порядка 800 спортсменов из ХМАО, ЯНАО и других регионов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:28, просмотров: 95, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Обь идет — к похолоданию: какая погода будет в Сургуте на неделе? 791
  2. ​В Пыть-Ях приехали участники «Битвы экстрасенсов» 600
  3. ​Штангисты Сургутского района взяли 11 медалей на соревнованиях УрФО по тяжелой атлетике 569
  4. ​Две девочки пострадали в ДТП на автодороге «Иртыш» в Югре 304
  5. ​Золото для корпоративных клиентов Сбера стало ближе 264
  6. ​Сергея Шойгу освободили от должности министра обороны России 263
  7. В Югре стало больше жертв от укусов клещей 229
  8. Преступник со стажем угнал авто и учинил ДТП в Урае 216
  9. ​Utair запускает прямые рейсы из Нижневартовска в Сочи 211
  10. В Сургутском районе ремонтируют ведущую в Когалым трассу 198
  1. ​Как отпразднуют День Победы в Сургуте 12509
  2. ​Синоптики назвали дату начала ледохода в Сургуте: 16 мая 2958
  3. ​Подарок на Год семьи 2054
  4. ​Новая жизнь «Авроры» 2042
  5. ​Может, сургутской власти стоит разрешить частникам запускать на линии автобусы с собственными нерегулируемыми тарифами 1941
  6. ​С новосельицем! 1812
  7. ​Экс-главу Сургута Андрея Филатова выдвинули на пост независимого директора Utair 1809
  8. ​«В течение Победного мая у сургутян будет много возможностей принять участие в мероприятиях, посвященных Великой Победе» 1780
  9. ​Количество IT-компаний и работающих там специалистов в Югре должно вырасти почти в четыре раза до 2030 года 1676
  10. ​Студентка из Африки получила условный срок за тверк у Вечного огня в ХМАО 1641
  1. ​Как отпразднуют День Победы в Сургуте 12509
  2. ​В Тюменской области прошло совещание по предупреждению последствий паводка 8446
  3. ​Оби кровавый берег. Год 1921 7754
  4. ​Валерия Пахтаева: «Федеральные торговые сети своей политикой убивают любое качественное производство в России. Сургут не исключение» 7688
  5. Синоптики прогнозируют похолодание до -19 градусов в ХМАО 6976
  6. До 200 тысяч и выше // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 6408
  7. «У семи нянек дитя без глазу» 6004
  8. ​17-летний вартовчанин подозревается в убийстве мужчины 5059
  9. Короткая рабочая неделя начнется в ХМАО с небольшого плюса и северного ветра 5043
  10. ​«Школа 21» в Сургуте отпраздновала первый день рождения 4770

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика