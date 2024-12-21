Владимир Путин объявил 2025 год Годом защитника Отечества

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770848"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980341"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TGvXk8eYYvFJBP8YmFB2rC6PB9kK/Ot/sjIwyUAPXcywp+XPnHpktJsENNW9Dm+WmoFcswHpt8Zx6RMBBlud+bOzZOwAhkI8hWXMSHEDP8jPzcBtiXOT8Prw6r+ra0IX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TGvXk8eYYvFJBP8YmFB2rC6PB9kK/Ot/sjIwyUAPXcywp+XPnHpktJsENNW9Dm+WmoFcswHpt8Zx6RMBBlud+bOzZOwAhkI8hWXMSHEDP8jPzcBtiXOT8Prw6r+ra0IX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0dc2fe1fb2841dc4dd7101403e505848.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:01"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770833"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980379"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=no/CGcnBOzITu333R3tmcqboA8OFwQamkB3Ndvd1gwJP4DoV5Cyh8JrZkQikQnv4gof58BwZ2CgdWj2dSy6p5AuSjs70/TtY8RcgsRFEdn4prNxXND91zHC3xHUDZn76"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=no/CGcnBOzITu333R3tmcqboA8OFwQamkB3Ndvd1gwJP4DoV5Cyh8JrZkQikQnv4gof58BwZ2CgdWj2dSy6p5AuSjs70/TtY8RcgsRFEdn4prNxXND91zHC3xHUDZn76"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:39"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770848"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980341"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TGvXk8eYYvFJBP8YmFB2rC6PB9kK/Ot/sjIwyUAPXcywp+XPnHpktJsENNW9Dm+WmoFcswHpt8Zx6RMBBlud+bOzZOwAhkI8hWXMSHEDP8jPzcBtiXOT8Prw6r+ra0IX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TGvXk8eYYvFJBP8YmFB2rC6PB9kK/Ot/sjIwyUAPXcywp+XPnHpktJsENNW9Dm+WmoFcswHpt8Zx6RMBBlud+bOzZOwAhkI8hWXMSHEDP8jPzcBtiXOT8Prw6r+ra0IX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0dc2fe1fb2841dc4dd7101403e505848.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:48"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:01"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1733770833"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734980379"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=no/CGcnBOzITu333R3tmcqboA8OFwQamkB3Ndvd1gwJP4DoV5Cyh8JrZkQikQnv4gof58BwZ2CgdWj2dSy6p5AuSjs70/TtY8RcgsRFEdn4prNxXND91zHC3xHUDZn76"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=no/CGcnBOzITu333R3tmcqboA8OFwQamkB3Ndvd1gwJP4DoV5Cyh8JrZkQikQnv4gof58BwZ2CgdWj2dSy6p5AuSjs70/TtY8RcgsRFEdn4prNxXND91zHC3xHUDZn76"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-10 00:00:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-23 23:59:39"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  102,3438   EUR  106,5444  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 декабря? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 декабря? // АФИША

    19 декабря в 13:07
    712 0
  • ​В Перу родился первый в мире ребенок из созревавшей вне тела яйцеклетки

    ​В Перу родился первый в мире ребенок из созревавшей вне тела яйцеклетки

    Сегодня в 16:51
    86 0
  • ​В Югре за 30 лет построили и реконструировали 2 658 километров автодорог

    ​В Югре за 30 лет построили и реконструировали 2 658 километров автодорог

    Сегодня в 15:37
    146 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=pXZFBUwmqJ0Mx6CPX+6yNeiRRdokzQSHs2mAv+C1FxZIBJ3LHosSIAQg5zzB2euY5ogPWTVr2REzND0oRP6BKO7jAl3eKdzgjmJduF9JyHl7fkFYCOGX3uARDSonUhtEA6L/s1WD8X2Irbbazq8njg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Школа №8 в Сургуте отмечает 55-летний юбилей

    ​Школа №8 в Сургуте отмечает 55-летний юбилей

    Сегодня в 14:41
    212 0
  • ​В Югре открыли автозимники

    ​В Югре открыли автозимники

    Сегодня в 14:02
    181 0
  • ​Владимир Путин призвал укреплять миграционную работу

    ​Владимир Путин призвал укреплять миграционную работу

    Сегодня в 13:31
    207 0
  • ​В Сургуте отмечает свой юбилей естественно-научный лицей

    ​В Сургуте отмечает свой юбилей естественно-научный лицей

    Сегодня в 12:54
    224 0
  • ​Utair сделает новогодний подарок семье сургутянки после ее обращения к президенту

    ​Utair сделает новогодний подарок семье сургутянки после ее обращения к президенту

    Сегодня в 12:03
    250 0
  • ​РПЦ: загадывать желание на Новый год – грех

    ​РПЦ: загадывать желание на Новый год – грех

    Сегодня в 11:22
    287 0
  • ​ЦБ РФ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 21%

    ​ЦБ РФ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 21%

    Сегодня в 10:49
    249 0
  • ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой»

    ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой»

    20 декабря в 16:19
    795 0
  • ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента»

    ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента»

    20 декабря в 15:36
    637 0
  • ​Сургутяне пожаловались на запах газа в городе

    ​Сургутяне пожаловались на запах газа в городе

    20 декабря в 14:55
    605 0
Больше новостей
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Комментировать
0
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли вводить продуктовые талоны, как это предлагает сделать Госдума по примеру СССР?
Комментировать
0
Вам удалось выполнить в уходящем году намеченные планы?
Комментировать
0
Хотели бы оформить туристическую визу в одну из стран Европы?
Комментировать
0
Лада действительно на две головы выше китайских автомобилей, как заявил руководитель АвтоВАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Декриминализация деятельности медиков (освобождение их от ответственности за небезопасные методы лечения) - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли получать согласие всех жильцов дома, чтобы украсить подъезд к Новому году?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В России 2025 год объявлен Годом защитника Отечества

Владимир Путин объявил 2025 год Годом защитника Отечества

​В России 2025 год объявлен Годом защитника Отечества
Фото и видео: ТАСС / vk.com

В 2025 году в России будет отмечаться 80-летие Победы в Великой Отечественной войне. На заседании Госсовета президент РФ Владимир Путин предложил объявить следующий год – Годом защитника Отечества, передает ТАСС.

Напомним, что первым в 2008 году в России проводился Год семьи, 2022 год был Годом культурного наследия народов России, 2023 – Годом педагога и наставника, а 2024 год, как и 2008, был Годом семьи.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:09, просмотров: 128, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Учителя Сургута на грани выгорания // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 730
  2. Коротко о Думе — рекордный бюджет, рекордное количество председателей и ожидание новых школ 425
  3. ​РПЦ: загадывать желание на Новый год – грех 287
  4. ​Utair сделает новогодний подарок семье сургутянки после ее обращения к президенту 250
  5. ​ЦБ РФ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 21% 249
  6. ​В Сургуте отмечает свой юбилей естественно-научный лицей 224
  7. ​Школа №8 в Сургуте отмечает 55-летний юбилей 212
  8. ​Владимир Путин призвал укреплять миграционную работу 207
  9. ​В Югре открыли автозимники 181
  10. ​В Югре за 30 лет построили и реконструировали 2 658 километров автодорог 146
  1. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3560
  2. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3156
  3. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 2709
  4. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 2372
  5. ​Средняя зарплата россиян в 2024 при пересчете на доллары составила около $950. Вроде неплохо, но в 2013 году она была $935 1991
  6. В Сургутском районе строительные экспертизы проводил директор с поддельным дипломом 1419
  7. ​Житель Сургута стал лучшим Дедом Морозом России 1272
  8. ​Сургут вновь отложил создание военно-спортивного лагеря «Барсова гора» 1231
  9. Сначала наполняем страну мигрантами, потом запрещаем их детям учиться в школах без знания русского языка. В чем великий смысл? 1192
  10. ​Россиянам грозит штраф до 15 тысяч рублей за украшение подъезда к Новому году 1162
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 7537
  2. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 4299
  3. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 4039
  4. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 3920
  5. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3560
  6. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 3478
  7. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3379
  8. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3156
  9. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3110
  10. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 2709

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика