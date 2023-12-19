В Ханты-Мансийске проезд для детей в автобусах станет бесплатным

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702531030"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1703098788"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=IcgTaDiq4ybMLEPvI2CSN4ujcahBF0Yhwm2vC5LCFYPdZ31jrm9d3hA+14NLNxVTv177LneKGkwmxcSux2L794ARkBTXqFBaKk/ajJ9ISJ7Jk1U3BiwCRhmRxjVFxnLp"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=IcgTaDiq4ybMLEPvI2CSN4ujcahBF0Yhwm2vC5LCFYPdZ31jrm9d3hA+14NLNxVTv177LneKGkwmxcSux2L794ARkBTXqFBaKk/ajJ9ISJ7Jk1U3BiwCRhmRxjVFxnLp"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "527734813022dd9f2ebcf3a36e37998f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-14 10:17:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-20 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702531052"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1703098749"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=I9zJHH4pC5xzt0ydSMgQL44mDVj5l5a/MWhWk+Hp/gTbNNs5OxVH7d53rJ0/HGFTpUE19Kafk3IRpLCLQqijZi5Q0uTe0OA7iZuGi2tMZB/x3uWi1WNgk3iyH/isGr+A"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=I9zJHH4pC5xzt0ydSMgQL44mDVj5l5a/MWhWk+Hp/gTbNNs5OxVH7d53rJ0/HGFTpUE19Kafk3IRpLCLQqijZi5Q0uTe0OA7iZuGi2tMZB/x3uWi1WNgk3iyH/isGr+A"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5f50e6153cbfa29efd7a334093c328fd.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-14 10:17:32"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-20 23:59:09"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702531030"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1703098788"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=IcgTaDiq4ybMLEPvI2CSN4ujcahBF0Yhwm2vC5LCFYPdZ31jrm9d3hA+14NLNxVTv177LneKGkwmxcSux2L794ARkBTXqFBaKk/ajJ9ISJ7Jk1U3BiwCRhmRxjVFxnLp"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=IcgTaDiq4ybMLEPvI2CSN4ujcahBF0Yhwm2vC5LCFYPdZ31jrm9d3hA+14NLNxVTv177LneKGkwmxcSux2L794ARkBTXqFBaKk/ajJ9ISJ7Jk1U3BiwCRhmRxjVFxnLp"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "527734813022dd9f2ebcf3a36e37998f.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-14 10:17:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-20 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702531052"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1703098749"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=I9zJHH4pC5xzt0ydSMgQL44mDVj5l5a/MWhWk+Hp/gTbNNs5OxVH7d53rJ0/HGFTpUE19Kafk3IRpLCLQqijZi5Q0uTe0OA7iZuGi2tMZB/x3uWi1WNgk3iyH/isGr+A"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=I9zJHH4pC5xzt0ydSMgQL44mDVj5l5a/MWhWk+Hp/gTbNNs5OxVH7d53rJ0/HGFTpUE19Kafk3IRpLCLQqijZi5Q0uTe0OA7iZuGi2tMZB/x3uWi1WNgk3iyH/isGr+A"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5f50e6153cbfa29efd7a334093c328fd.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-14 10:17:32"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-20 23:59:09"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje5D3Lk реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,4162   EUR  98,7578  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Дети Ханты-Мансийска смогут бесплатно ездить в автобусах

В Ханты-Мансийске проезд для детей в автобусах станет бесплатным

Дети Ханты-Мансийска смогут бесплатно ездить в автобусах
Фото: телеграм-канал Максима Ряшина

В Ханты-Мансийске с нового года проезд для детей в автобусах станет бесплатным. Об этом сообщил глава столицы ХМАО Максим Ряшин.

«Получил в свой адрес обращение членов Общественной палаты города Ханты-Мансийска о введении бесплатного проезда в общественном транспорте для детей. Поддерживаю данное предложение, поручил коллегам из управления транспорта, связи и дорог произвести необходимые расчеты, чтобы внедрить данное решение уже с января следующего года», — написал Ряшин в своем телеграм-канале.

Он выразил уверенность, что данная мера станет весомым вкладом в реализацию политики поддержки семей с детьми.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:32, просмотров: 119, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#329 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#336 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#329 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#336 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#329 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=INd9J48SU+UprfmHmUzdOhSDIPxGMSWeBcN8KcD22lcvs9xn6PjHhXPGun+NLsCTUt5o3cfPwENLPU9IdwfbobtJ6qmpSYyXRZgNPANLN8AhFC7Lkz5Qx+zO3QbVcbDZ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#334 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#335 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#336 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Одним запретом «наливаек» в жилых домах проблему алкоголизации не решить. Нужен целый комплекс мер 603
  2. ​На Набережном проспекте Сургута возводится новый жилой дом 535
  3. На дорогах Сургутского района ограничили скорость 508
  4. ​Сайту Ханты-Мансийского НПФ 20 лет 464
  5. 400 кардиостимуляторов установят сургутские врачи в этом году 372
  6. Сургутянам напомнили, что делать, если шумят соседи 313
  7. Югорчан предупредили об опасной добавке к икре 303
  8. В ДТП на автодороге «Сургут-Нижневартовск» два человека погибли 295
  9. Югра пополнится бездомными собаками из Ямала 294
  10. СурГУ оказался самым безопасным вузом Югры 279
  1. В Сургуте вспыхнул гаражный кооператив на Быстринской, дорогу перекрыли // ВИДЕО 1965
  2. В Сургуте голый парень выбежал из дома и сел в машину к женщине // ВИДЕО 1769
  3. ​«Слово»: в тренде или нет? 1659
  4. «Йога дает знания, проверенные тысячелетиями. Она помогает познать себя» 1524
  5. Недостроенный морг в Сургуте продадут 1460
  6. ​Актировка: 1-4 классы второй смены 1413
  7. ​В Сургуте грядет серьезное потепление 1352
  8. Югорчане притворялись рабочими и похищали трубы у «Самотлорнефтегаза» 1220
  9. В Сургуте водитель переехал двухлетнего ребенка и сбежал 1204
  10. Сургутян предупредили о временной смене маршрутов из-за пожара на Быстринской 1134
  1. ​Одноэтажный Сургут 4109
  2. В Сургуте в воскресенье похолодает до -40 градусов 3952
  3. Встреча наследника российского престола и шведского ученого в Сургуте 3700
  4. ​А вот в Иркутске… 3689
  5. В детсады и школы Югры поставляли опасную продукцию 3370
  6. ​Морозы отступят от Сургута во вторник 3236
  7. ​Увидеть стратегию 2930
  8. ​Вертикаль 2766
  9. В Сургуте загорелось кафе «Азия» на Нефтеюганском шоссе 2732
  10. ​Не хочу детей, хочу апероль! 2561

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика