Концерт «Любэ» на День города в Сургуте станет подарком для избранных

Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,7604   EUR  96,5698  

Новости

ВЦИОМ обнаружил, что 76 процентов россиян рады повышению налогов. Входите ли вы в эти 76 процентов?
В летние каникулы вы поедете отдыхать…
Кандидатура главы Тюмени Руслана Кухарука на должность губернатора Югры — это...

хорошее решение 31.4%

плохое решение 9.9%

непонятное решение 45.9%

мне все равно 12.8%

Всего голосов: 172

Как вы оцениваете 14 лет губернаторства Натальи Комаровой?

Безусловно хорошо 4.8%

Скорее хорошо 12.9%

Нейтрально 21.5%

Скорее плохо 30.6%

Безусловно плохо 26.9%

Не знаю 3.2%

Всего голосов: 186

​Надеюсь, зрители концерта «Любэ» на День города выйдут из Ледового дворца и поделятся с остальными впечатлениями

​Надеюсь, зрители концерта «Любэ» на День города выйдут из Ледового дворца и поделятся с остальными впечатлениями
Фото из социальных сетей автора

На День города сургутяне насладятся музыкой группы «Любэ» ушами своих лучших представителей. Выступление пройдет в «Ледовом дворце», вход будет по пригласительным билетам.

Туда вмещается около двух тысяч человек. Уверен, они после концерта поделятся впечатлениями и «напоют» тем, кто туда не попадет.

Потому что праздник.

Сегодня в 14:14, просмотров: 151
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Ключевые итоги 14 лет Натальи Комаровой, и как изменится стиль управления Югрой при новом губернаторе 795
  2. ​Парк на месте тубдиспансера в Сургуте проверили на безопасность 764
  3. ​Кандидаты в мэры Нефтеюганска разочаровали комиссию 620
  4. ​В ХМАО ожидается нашествие комаров и мошек 594
  5. Свыше 100 приусадебных участков подтопило в Нижневартовске 584
  6. В ХМАО капитально отремонтируют два моста 559
  7. ​Клещи укусили свыше 700 югорчан с начала сезона 556
  8. ​В Югре выберут лучших в стране электромонтеров 548
  9. ​Тюменская область заключила первое соглашение на полях ПМЭФ-2024 477
  10. ​Александр Моор провел личный прием граждан 405
  1. ​Генплан в Сургуте перестал быть стратегическим документом. Он постоянно корректируется и отражает тактические изменения 2146
  2. ​У нас что, открывается новый «Сургутнефтегаз»? Зачем городу еще 170 тысяч жителей и где они будут работать 1829
  3. Врио главы Югры Кухарук покинул кресло главы Тюмени 1811
  4. ​Закон vs хаос 1761
  5. ​Руслана Кухарука представят политэлите Югры 2 июня 1712
  6. ​И вот он здесь − Сургутский кремль // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1669
  7. ​Отличный план! 1473
  8. ​Как проходит итоговая аттестация школьников в Сургуте, сколько девятиклассников уходит в колледжи, и как пересдать ЕГЭ 1440
  9. ​В России грядет подорожание коммуналки 1425
  10. ​Сургутяне остались без скейт-парка 1411
  1. ​Как отпразднуют День Победы в Сургуте 16920
  2. ​В Пыть-Ях приехали участники «Битвы экстрасенсов» 7416
  3. Депутат Госдумы предложил ввести в школах уроки целомудрия 6344
  4. ​С новосельицем! 5582
  5. ​Синоптики назвали дату начала ледохода в Сургуте: 16 мая 4866
  6. ​Снега почти не будет. Как в Сургуте начнется лето? 4485
  7. ​Мошенники нашли новый способ получить доступ к вашим «Госуслугам» 4464
  8. ​Молодым семьям России предложили давать беспроцентные займы на жилье 4352
  9. ​Слово об отце 4207
  10. Время, вперёд! 3989

Яндекс.Метрика