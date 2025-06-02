16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,6171   EUR  89,2512  

​Акция Банка Уралсиб ­– «Год ЖКУ за наш счет!»

Банк Уралсиб запустил акцию «Год ЖКУ за наш счет!»

​Акция Банка Уралсиб ­– «Год ЖКУ за наш счет!»
Фото: Банк Уралсиб

Erid: 2SDnjcyf2t5

Банк Уралсиб запустил акцию, в которой каждый клиент банка может получить кешбэк до 120 000 рублей за оплату жилищно-коммунальных услуг в онлайн-банке Уралсиб Онлайн.

Принять участие в акции может любой клиент, у которого есть действующая дебетовая карта и подключен онлайн-банк Банка Уралсиб. Для этого в срок с 1 по 30 июня 2025 года включительно нужно оплатить ЖКУ на любую сумму в интернет-банке или в мобильном приложении Уралсиб Онлайн. В августе мы случайным образом выберем 10 победителей, которые получат кэшбек в 12-кратном размере от суммы платежа ЖКУ в указанный период. Максимальная сумма кешбэка на одного победителя ­– 120 000 рублей.

Акция проводится с 01.06.2025 по 28.08.2025 г. (включая период вручения призов). Кешбэк поступит на действующие дебетовые карты победителей до 28.08.2025 года включительно.

Подробнее об условиях можно узнать на странице Акции.

Erid: 2SDnjcyf2t5

Реклама. ИНН 0274062111

ПАО « БАНК УРАЛСИБ»


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:08, просмотров: 99, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjckoM7T реклама на siapress.ru
