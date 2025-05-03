16+
​В Югре вырос интерес к перегону авто из-за границы

Югорчане стали чаще искать услуги перегона авто

​В Югре вырос интерес к перегону авто из-за границы
Фото: siapress.ru

Жители ХМАО стали чаще заказывать доставку автомобилей с пробегом из-за рубежа. Так, в марте 2025 года спрос на услуги по международному перегону машин вырос на 22% по сравнению с февралем, сообщают аналитики «Авито Услуг».

Интерес к перегону автомобилей внутри России также заметно увеличился – количество запросов на услуги водителей-перегонщиков выросло на 31% за месяц. На 5% вырос и спрос на перевозку машин автовозами между городами.

Специалисты объясняют рост интереса укреплением рубля и снижением цен на подержанные автомобили, приобретаемые под заказ из-за границы.


03 мая в 16:34
