16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPiTCx реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  82,3637   EUR  94,5723  

Новости

Больше новостей
Поедете в Оман?
Комментировать
0
Пляжный отпуск в этом году проведете:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к курению?
Комментировать
0
Что думаете о эскизе памятника строителям, который предполагается установить на месте снесенного ДК "Строитель"?
Комментировать
0
А вам понятно, как формируется плата за жилье и капитальный ремонт?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Венера, Сатурн и Луна выстроятся в «улыбку» на небе Югры

25 апреля над Югрой появится «улыбка Вселенной»

Венера, Сатурн и Луна выстроятся в «улыбку» на небе Югры
Фото: Соцсети

В пятницу, 25 апреля, на утреннем небе Югры можно будет наблюдать редкое небесное явление – Венера, Сатурн и тонкий серп Луны выстроятся в форме, напоминающей улыбку. Об этом сообщили ученые NASA.

Небесные тела займут особое положение: Венера окажется выше всех, ниже – Сатурн, а серп Луны замкнет фигуру, визуально превращая астрономическое событие в настоящий «смайлик» на небе.

Наблюдать редкую «улыбку Вселенной» можно будет лишь короткое время – примерно за час до рассвета.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:00, просмотров: 123, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  ​Югру посетила первый зампред комитета Госдумы по защите семьи Татьяна Буцкая 441
  ​В Сургуте за 2,7 млн рублей отремонтируют крыльцо поликлиники №4 326
  ​Семь часов на грани жизни и смерти: сургутские врачи спасли пациента с почти полностью перекрытой артерией 306
  ​Проблемы со школами в Сургуте: концессии провалились, объекты достроят за счет бюджета 296
  ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 26-27 апреля? // АФИША 282
  ​Двойное нарушение: в ХМАО задержали пьяного водителя на угнанной машине 264
  ​В Югре детские пособия выплатят досрочно − до майских праздников 262
  ​Школьники Сургута смогут рассказать о героях своей семьи в рамках всероссийской акции «Летопись сердец» 257
  ​«Спасибо за Победу»: в Сургуте поздравляют героев войны 215
  ​Налог на дачу с 2025 года: кто и сколько платит? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 211
  Не замахнуться ли нам… 1977
  Дайте учителям учить 1872
  Курение, спортзал и энергетики довели мужчину из Сургута до комы 1701
  Сургутянам рассказали, когда начнется ледоход на Оби 1613
  ​Проект застройки Ядра центра Сургута вышел на финальную стадию подготовки 1572
  ​Российские туристы массово уехали в Дубай из-за закрытых пляжей в Анапе и столкнулись с разливом нефти и запретом на купальники 1570
  ​Сегодня Международный день памятников и исторических мест ‒ что хранят улицы Сургута // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1495
  ​Институт управляющих компаний не состоялся – нужна система, с которой можно спросить 1351
  ​В 30 микрорайоне Сургута пообещали построить школы, детсады и сквер, но сроки не назвали 1294
  Главврача сургутской больницы проверили после жалоб на аборты без наркоза 1291
  Руководителю управления кадровой службы ПАО «Сургутнефтегаз» Руслану Кузе – 50 лет! 14780
  ​Долгожданное открытие: в Сургуте заработала баня «Сандуны» 7903
  ​На пяти улицах Сургута появятся «умные» светильники 6154
  ​Старое доброе… скучное? 5210
  ​Проклятый спортивный ангар 5152
  Планировка и наполнение жилых районов в Сургуте примитивно — оно не учитывает интересы ни женщин, ни детей, ни пенсионеров 4983
  ​Концепция, а не проект 4549
  ​Демографическая катастрофа: в России зафиксировали антирекорд рождаемости 3737
  Не осквернить память предшественников 3403
  ​Сергей Рыжиков из Нижневартовска готовится к полету на МКС: Роскосмос показал кадры подготовки экипажа 3314

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика