На зимниках Югры введут ограничение грузоподъемности

С 12 марта машины тяжелее пяти тонн не смогут проехать по зимникам Югры

На зимниках Югры введут ограничение грузоподъемности
Фото: freepik

С 12 марта на зимниках Октябрьского и Березовского районов вводится ограничение по массе до пяти тонн. Об этом сообщили в телеграм-канале «Управление автодорог Югры».

«С 08:00 часов 12.03.2025г. будет введено ограничение по массе до 5т. на зимники Октябрьского и Березовского районов», – передают в источнике.

Решение связано с прогнозируемым повышением температуры до плюсовых значений.


МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdEcJkU
