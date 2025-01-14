16+
​Где окунуться на Крещение: югорчанам представили список купелей

Жители Югры смогут окунуться в 44 купелях на Крещение

Фото: МЧС России по ХМАО-Югре

В этом году в Югре для крещенских купаний подготовили 44 оборудованные купели в 36 населенных пунктах региона. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба МЧС ХМАО.

В перечне возможны изменения из-за погодных условий:

  • г. Белоярский, р. Казым - 1 купель;
  • с.п. Лыхма − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Сорум, р. Сорум − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Березово, р. Северная Сосьва − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Игрим, р. Северная Сосьва − 1 купель;
  • с. Саранпауль, р. Щекурья − 1 купель;
  • с. Саранпауль, р. Ляпин − 1 купель;
  • п. Сосьва, р. Северная Сосьва − 1 купель;
  • д. Хулимсунт, р. Северная Сосьва − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Приполярный, р. Толья − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Светлый, озеро Ун-Мухынгтув − 1 купель;
  • г. Советский, открытый водоем − 1 купель;
  • г.п. Пионерский, р. Ейтья − 1 купель;
  • г. Урай, р. Конда − 2 купели;
  • д. Ушья, карьер − 1 купель;
  • г.п. Междуреченский, р. Конда − 1 купель;
  • г. Югорск, р. Эсс − 1 купель;
  • г. Лангепас, протока Каюковская − 1 купель;
  • г. Нижневартовск, протока Вартовская Обь − 1 купель;
  • д. Вата, протока р. Обь − 1 купель;
  • г. Покачи, карьер озера Голубое − 1 купель;
  • г. Мегион, р. Мега − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Излучинск, карьер на северо-восточной окраине − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Новоаганск, озеро Магылор − 1 купель;
  • г. Радужный, р. Аган − 1 купель;
  • ППО АО «Самотлорнефтегаз», база отдыха «Кедр», 23 километр автодороги Нижневартовск-Радужный, озеро Безымянное − 1 купель;
  • ПАО «СНМНГ», Ватинское месторождение, ДНС - 1, озеро Безымянное − 1 купель;
  • г. Нефтеюганск, протока Юганская Обь − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Приобье, 20 километр протоки Алешкинской − 1 купель;
  • пгт. Талинка, озеро Лебяжье − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Перегребное, 935 километр реки Обь − 1 купель;
  • г. Нягань, р. Нягань- Юган − 2 купели;
  • г. Сургут, озеро Карьерное − 3 купели;
  • г.п. Лянтор, р. Пим, ул. Озерная − 2 купели;
  • с.п. Русскинская, р. Тром-Аган − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Нижнесортымский, р. Сортымка − 1 купель;
  • с.п. Тундрино, протока Тундринская Курья − 1 купель;
  • г. Когалым, р. Ингу-Ягун (напротив женского монастыря) − 1 купель;
  • г. Когалым, р. Ингу-Ягун (напротив СКК «Галактика») − 1 купель.

Напоминаем, на Крещение в Сургутском районе подготовят 14 купелей.


Сегодня в 13:12
