Руслан Кухарук озвучил планы по строительству школ, больниц и спортобъектов в Югре

Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6143   EUR  105,2512  

Новости

  • ​Югра направит 20,5 млрд рублей на строительство мостов и дорог

    ​Югра направит 20,5 млрд рублей на строительство мостов и дорог

    Сегодня в 10:44
    43 0
  • Руслан Кухарук объявил о новых мерах поддержки многодетных семей

    Руслан Кухарук объявил о новых мерах поддержки многодетных семей

    Сегодня в 10:35
    68 0
  • 68% бюджета Югры направят на социальную сферу

    68% бюджета Югры направят на социальную сферу

    Сегодня в 10:25
    82 0 
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • В ХМАО водитель иномарки не справился с управлением и улетел в кювет

    В ХМАО водитель иномарки не справился с управлением и улетел в кювет

    Сегодня в 09:50
    107 0
  • Жителей Сургута предупредили о снижении отопления в домах

    Жителей Сургута предупредили о снижении отопления в домах

    23 декабря в 16:30
    694 0
  • «ДСК-1» по доброй традиции устроил предновогодний праздник для жителей своих ЖК

    «ДСК-1» по доброй традиции устроил предновогодний праздник для жителей своих ЖК

    23 декабря в 16:25
    437 0
  • Первая в Югре: в Сургуте открылась модульная лыжная база

    Первая в Югре: в Сургуте открылась модульная лыжная база

    23 декабря в 15:40
    612 0
  • YouTube в России фактически заблокирован

    YouTube в России фактически заблокирован

    23 декабря в 15:00
    581 0
  • Спортсмен из Югры взял золото на масс-старте Кубка Содружества по биатлону

    Спортсмен из Югры взял золото на масс-старте Кубка Содружества по биатлону

    23 декабря в 14:20
    451 0
  • ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге

    ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге

    23 декабря в 13:34
    479 0
  • ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП

    ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП

    23 декабря в 12:51
    548 0
  • ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников

    ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников

    23 декабря в 12:04
    468 0
  • ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации

    ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации

    23 декабря в 11:28
    449 0
Больше новостей
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Комментировать
0
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли вводить продуктовые талоны, как это предлагает сделать Госдума по примеру СССР?
Комментировать
0
Вам удалось выполнить в уходящем году намеченные планы?
Комментировать
0
Хотели бы оформить туристическую визу в одну из стран Европы?
Комментировать
0
Лада действительно на две головы выше китайских автомобилей, как заявил руководитель АвтоВАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Декриминализация деятельности медиков (освобождение их от ответственности за небезопасные методы лечения) - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли получать согласие всех жильцов дома, чтобы украсить подъезд к Новому году?

Нет, это совершенно избыточное требование 64.4%

Да, потому что украшательство может нарушить нормы безопасности 34.4%

Все равно 1.1%

Всего голосов: 90

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В бюджете Югры заложены средства на строительство 39 школ

Руслан Кухарук озвучил планы по строительству школ, больниц и спортобъектов в Югре

​В бюджете Югры заложены средства на строительство 39 школ
Фото: Руслан Кухарук

Губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук в своем Послании подчеркнул важность развития социальной инфраструктуры в городах и районах региона. В окружной бюджет на ближайшие три года заложены средства на масштабные проекты в сфере образования, здравоохранения, культуры и спорта.

По словам губернатора, запланировано проектирование и строительство:

  • 39 школ и комплексов «школа-сад»;
  • 19 больниц и амбулаторий;
  • 18 объектов культуры и спорта.

Ранее Руслан Кухарук объявил о новых мерах поддержки многодетных семей.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:52, просмотров: 30, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Жителей Сургута предупредили о снижении отопления в домах 694
  2. Первая в Югре: в Сургуте открылась модульная лыжная база 612
  3. YouTube в России фактически заблокирован 582
  4. ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП 548
  5. ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге 479
  6. ​На Кубани нашли 10 погибших дельфинов после разлива мазута 471
  7. ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников 468
  8. Спортсмен из Югры взял золото на масс-старте Кубка Содружества по биатлону 451
  9. ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации 449
  10. Праздник к нам приходит: как россияне планируют встретить Новый Год? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 439
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 8101
  2. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3996
  3. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3873
  4. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 2816
  5. ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ 1710
  6. ​Сургутянка подняла вопрос о запредельной стоимости авиабилетов 1628
  7. YouTube начнет блокировать кликбейтные видео 1592
  8. ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой» 1543
  9. Учителя Сургута на грани выгорания // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1450
  10. ​Александра Олейникова избрали председателем Думы Сургута 1413
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 8101
  2. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 4759
  3. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 4165
  4. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 4062
  5. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3996
  6. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3873
  7. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3830
  8. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 3611
  9. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3366
  10. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3313

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


