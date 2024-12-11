16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  100,0324   EUR  106,2024  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы боялись заразиться ВИЧ?

Очень 25%

Немного побаивался 36.3%

Нет 38.7%

Всего голосов: 124

Комментировать
0
Вы вовремя оплачиваете счета за электричество?

Всегда 81.7%

Иногда не вовремя 14.4%

Постоянно с задержкой 3.8%

Всего голосов: 104

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Югорчанка избила до смерти своего 11-месячного сына

Жительницу ХМАО будут судить за убийство своего сына

​Югорчанка избила до смерти своего 11-месячного сына
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В Югре будут судить 40-летнюю жительницу Лангепаса за намеренное причинение тяжкого вреда здоровью своему 11-летнему сыну и его убийство. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба региональной прокуратуры.

«По версии следствия, 1 декабря 2023 года обвиняемая, находясь в состоянии алкогольного опьянения, нанесла множественные удары своему 11-месячному сыну. В результате мальчик скончался на месте преступления. Также установлено, что ранее женщиной ребенку были причинены тяжкие телесные повреждения», − говорится в сообщении.

Уголовное дело направлено в суд для рассмотрения по существу.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:36, просмотров: 67, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте мошенники инсценировали аварии ради страховых выплат 612
  2. В Пыть-Яхе штукатур-маляр упала со строительной вышки и погибла 583
  3. ​Группа компаний «Сибпромстрой» − за футбольный клуб «Торпедо» 551
  4. В Югре полицейские оказали помощь мужчине с эпилепсией 515
  5. ​Чернышенко и Моор обсудили развитие науки, образования и спорта в Тюменской области 423
  6. ​Дмитрий Чернышенко: Мы видим серьезную динамику роста туротрасли в Тюменской области 379
  7. ​Александр Моор и Дмитрий Чернышенко бросили первую шайбу на лед нового катка «Рубиновец» 378
  8. ​В Нефтеюганском районе произошло смертельное ДТП 240
  9. ​В новом корпусе ТюмГУ прошла презентация проекта Межуниверситетского кампуса 218
  10. ​В Югре под колеса автомобилей попали два пешехода 206
  1. «Раздельный сбор мусора по-сургутски» // ФОТОФАКТ 1995
  2. ​В Сургуте установили деревянные остановки, которые не понравились жителям 1963
  3. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1704
  4. ​Австралийские ученые придумали препарат от деменции 1680
  5. ​Теперь не умные: общественные туалеты в Сургуте стали обычными 1512
  6. ​Ломать − не строить: в Сургуте сносят ДК «Строитель» // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1372
  7. ​Нефтеюганск – проверка на прочность для Руслана Кухарука и его зама по внутренней политике 1366
  8. ​Минздрав может сократить больничные до трех дней 1340
  9. ​Штрафовать за парковку на газонах надо. Но есть нюансы 1233
  10. ​Жители Тюмени ужаснулись новому катку в форме сердца 1220
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 6662
  2. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 4174
  3. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 4068
  4. ​Вершина человеческого счастья 3480
  5. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 3468
  6. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 3327
  7. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 2928
  8. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 2815
  9. Депутат Владимир Болотов: об управлении Сургутом, цифровизации и проблемах местного самоуправления 2778
  10. ​Годы партийного лидерства 2733

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика