Ремонт на автодороге «Сургут − Лянтор» продлится до середины июня

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PBv63PxRcR4s+YZe+lgPUyCYfbsJEhuqBpJdDPsfIzfVfh2Bn4orlXXQ/hOHvzPZWrIkCHi2IckesHb9G3jSFrBmzeQt5NqTKvE2077w3Q23l7pb4L5IDbeps8C+RhfPCCjls1Avj3gtzDgbFceAFvSYXSEobTmrJhqW2Id8Ya4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=PBv63PxRcR4s+YZe+lgPUyCYfbsJEhuqBpJdDPsfIzfVfh2Bn4orlXXQ/hOHvzPZWrIkCHi2IckesHb9G3jSFrBmzeQt5NqTKvE2077w3Q23l7pb4L5IDbeps8C+RhfPCCjls1Avj3gtzDgbFceAFvSYXSEobTmrJhqW2Id8Ya4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=wy5YIB1P2FSQ1xnYaH1VY1R8wu54EMdEbBf7eNZbNSFgejPcUVdV1yzEa4vRSJAC+Q4XOoswb3UZfQ1xcocmNpp20FSeL85+MqesHYZUCt701UKKHxLtEsEHXnzv5nHn1qNA4meCBq/dTR5rzoTuUozzax9cR2FFKEp6LRBjSb0="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=wy5YIB1P2FSQ1xnYaH1VY1R8wu54EMdEbBf7eNZbNSFgejPcUVdV1yzEa4vRSJAC+Q4XOoswb3UZfQ1xcocmNpp20FSeL85+MqesHYZUCt701UKKHxLtEsEHXnzv5nHn1qNA4meCBq/dTR5rzoTuUozzax9cR2FFKEp6LRBjSb0="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=wy5YIB1P2FSQ1xnYaH1VY1R8wu54EMdEbBf7eNZbNSFgejPcUVdV1yzEa4vRSJAC+Q4XOoswb3UZfQ1xcocmNpp20FSeL85+MqesHYZUCt701UKKHxLtEsEHXnzv5nHn1qNA4meCBq/dTR5rzoTuUozzax9cR2FFKEp6LRBjSb0="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=wy5YIB1P2FSQ1xnYaH1VY1R8wu54EMdEbBf7eNZbNSFgejPcUVdV1yzEa4vRSJAC+Q4XOoswb3UZfQ1xcocmNpp20FSeL85+MqesHYZUCt701UKKHxLtEsEHXnzv5nHn1qNA4meCBq/dTR5rzoTuUozzax9cR2FFKEp6LRBjSb0="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=PBv63PxRcR4s+YZe+lgPUyCYfbsJEhuqBpJdDPsfIzfVfh2Bn4orlXXQ/hOHvzPZWrIkCHi2IckesHb9G3jSFrBmzeQt5NqTKvE2077w3Q23l7pb4L5IDbeps8C+RhfPCCjls1Avj3gtzDgbFceAFvSYXSEobTmrJhqW2Id8Ya4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=PBv63PxRcR4s+YZe+lgPUyCYfbsJEhuqBpJdDPsfIzfVfh2Bn4orlXXQ/hOHvzPZWrIkCHi2IckesHb9G3jSFrBmzeQt5NqTKvE2077w3Q23l7pb4L5IDbeps8C+RhfPCCjls1Avj3gtzDgbFceAFvSYXSEobTmrJhqW2Id8Ya4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,0555   EUR  85,9013  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Движение транспорта на автодороге «Сургут − Лянтор» переведут на одну полосу

Ремонт на автодороге «Сургут − Лянтор» продлится до середины июня

Движение транспорта на автодороге «Сургут − Лянтор» переведут на одну полосу
Фото: ru.freepik.com

На настоящий момент на автодороге «Сургут − Лянтор» ведется ремонт. На время работ движение транспорта на участке переключили с двух полос на одну. Об этом рассказали в Управлении автодорог Югры.

«На 13 км автодороги Сургут - Лянтор ведутся работы по замене деформационных швов на путепроводе. На время производства работ движение транспорта в направлении г. Лянтор переключено с двух полос на одну. Работы продлятся ориентировочно до 15 июня текущего года», − говорится в сообщении.

Напоминаем, ранее стало известно, что в 2023 году в Югре планируют отремонтировать более 35 километров дорог.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:44, просмотров: 59, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте ужесточат правила к размещению и внешнему виду киосков и павильонов 768
  2. В Сургутском районе подросток ударил ножом сверстника 763
  3. В ХМАО раскрыли наиболее опасный суицидальный период детей 762
  4. ​В филиале «Сургутская ГРЭС-2» ПАО «Юнипро» завершен средний ремонт энергоблока №5 ПСУ-810 МВт 697
  5. В Сургуте внесли поправки в бюджет: доходы и расходы увеличили на 60 млн рублей 696
  6. Потасовкой на детской площадке в Нефтеюганске заинтересовалась прокуратура 695
  7. ​Нужна помощь 692
  8. ​Юных югорчан зовут погрузиться в кибервселенную этим летом 674
  9. ​В Сургуте в ходе экозабега очистили береговую линию 672
  10. Жителей Сургута приглашают на «Ночь географии» 602
  1. Село «Богдановка» 10541
  2. ​Движение с остановками 2790
  3. Чтобы войны прекратились, нужно менять не внешнюю политику или другие высшие сферы, а нашу общую повседневность 2777
  4. Как ухаживать за кожей лица в летний период? // ONLINE 2653
  5. На глазах у работников кафе в Сургуте зарезали мужчину – убийца скрылся с места преступления 2463
  6. Патриарх Кирилл 28 мая освятит Свято-Троицкий собор в Сургуте 2139
  7. Сбой в работе «Умного транспорта» в Сургуте произошел из-за конфликта программ 1940
  8. Югорчанам запретили отдыхать, охотиться и рыбачить в лесах 1820
  9. ​Как живут сургутские бизнесмены в Сочи? 1809
  10. Это прорыв: как прошли первые дни автобусной реформы? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1765
  1. Село «Богдановка» 10541
  2. ​Председатель 5490
  3. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 5213
  4. Кушать подано: три необычных рецепта окрошки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4755
  5. Впечатляющие фильмы о войне // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4306
  6. Более сорока волонтеров будут помогать сургутянам в голосовании за благоустройство 4109
  7. Топ-10 вопросов про путешествия на самолете // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4040
  8. Домашние посиделки, огород или работа: как россияне проведут майские праздники // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3998
  9. В тапках — в автобус? 3807
  10. ​Тяжело дышать: как защититься от дыма лесных пожаров? 3767

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика