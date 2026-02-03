В сургутских школах – актированный день у 1-8 классов

Администрация Сургута сообщает, что в связи с низкой температурой воздуха в школах Сургута отменяются занятия для 1-8 классов 2 смены.
Температура воздуха -29,6 °С, скорость ветра 3 м/с.
