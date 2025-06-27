Мост имени Солохина в Сургуте открыли досрочно

16+
  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    26 июня в 14:07
    800 0
  • ​На окраине Сургута сгорел заброшенный дом

    ​На окраине Сургута сгорел заброшенный дом

    Сегодня в 12:31
    63 0
  • ​Власти Тюменской области и Минстрой подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве

    ​Власти Тюменской области и Минстрой подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве

    Сегодня в 12:28
    64 0 
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте обновляют автопарк: в июле выйдут на линию 18 новых автобусов

    ​В Сургуте обновляют автопарк: в июле выйдут на линию 18 новых автобусов

    Сегодня в 11:24
    150 0
  • ​Югорчанам показали карту пляжей, где можно купаться ‒ Сургута нет в списках

    ​Югорчанам показали карту пляжей, где можно купаться ‒ Сургута нет в списках

    Сегодня в 10:23
    180 0 
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • Технологии долговечности: как в Сургуте строят дом бизнес-класса «За ручьем»

    Технологии долговечности: как в Сургуте строят дом бизнес-класса «За ручьем»

    Сегодня в 10:08
    178 0
  • ​Тюмень готовится принять юбилейную Спартакиаду пенсионеров России, посвященную 80-летию Победы

    ​Тюмень готовится принять юбилейную Спартакиаду пенсионеров России, посвященную 80-летию Победы

    26 июня в 22:29
    424 0
  • ​Губернатор Тюменской области выступил с лекцией перед участниками регионального проекта

    ​Губернатор Тюменской области выступил с лекцией перед участниками регионального проекта

    26 июня в 22:23
    375 0
  • ​Тюменский Ситниковский молочный завод повышает производительность благодаря нацпроекту

    ​Тюменский Ситниковский молочный завод повышает производительность благодаря нацпроекту

    26 июня в 22:13
    420 0
  • ​Тюменская область стала площадкой для обмена опытом в сфере ТОС

    ​Тюменская область стала площадкой для обмена опытом в сфере ТОС

    26 июня в 21:59
    378 0
  • ​Муниципалитеты Тюменской области успешно реализовали пилотный проект по поддержке СО НКО

    ​Муниципалитеты Тюменской области успешно реализовали пилотный проект по поддержке СО НКО

    26 июня в 21:41
    384 0
  • ​В Тюмени обсудили перспективы развития племенного животноводства

    ​В Тюмени обсудили перспективы развития племенного животноводства

    26 июня в 21:30
    377 0
  • ​Тюменка поборется за выход в финал конкурса «Лидеры строительной отрасли»

    ​Тюменка поборется за выход в финал конкурса «Лидеры строительной отрасли»

    26 июня в 21:13
    406 0
​Сургутский мост снова открыт ‒ ждать до 6 июля не пришлось

Мост имени Солохина в Сургуте открыли досрочно

​Сургутский мост снова открыт ‒ ждать до 6 июля не пришлось
Фото: siapress.ru

В Сургуте раньше срока закончились проверки моста имени Валентина Солохина через реку Обь. Теперь автомобили снова могут круглосуточно ездить по дороге между Сургутом и Нефтеюганском, сообщило Управление автомобильных дорог Югры в своих соцсетях.

Ранее планировалось, что ограничения будут действовать до 6 июля.


Сегодня в 11:52, просмотров: 110, комментариев: 0
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША 800
  2. Дом Пионеров в Сургуте перенесут в Сквер исторической памяти 614
  3. Валентин Коленченко: «Купала проводится вне религии и политики, на нем были гости из многих культур» 571
  4. Коротко о Думе − проблемы с электросамокатами, реконструкция Центрального рынка и подвоз детей до школ 517
  5. В Югре пенсионерка отбила у мошенников свои сбережения через суд 464
  6. ​На Сургутской ГРЭС-2 в этом году завершится ремонт гребня плотины водохранилища 459
  7. Интерес российских компаний к возрастным работникам за полгода вырос вдвое 442
  8. ​Молодые специалисты компании «Транснефть – Сибирь» приняли участие в семинаре Совета молодежи в Челябинске 439
  9. ​Тюменский театр кукол покорил Санкт-Петербург: «Мастер и Маргарита» получил высшую награду на «КУКАRТ» 434
  10. ​В Югре за день трое детей попали в ДТП 433
  1. ​Ностальгия звучит 3530
  2. Не нужно изобретать для каждого Дня города вау-программу. Нужно взять один сценарий и отшлифовать до блеска 2545
  3. ​Не страшны дожди: сургутян приглашают на концерты под открытым небом 2286
  4. ​В Сургуте назвали сроки завершения строительства железнодорожного вокзала 2073
  5. ​Альфа-Банк и правительство Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа – Югры подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве на ПМЭФ 2025 2063
  6. Для развития туризма Сургуту и Югре нужны не только транспорт и отели, но интересные события и элементарная городская среда 1813
  7. ​Вложение в бетон? Нет, в жизнь 1813
  8. ​Сургутян предупредили об отключении воды ночью 30 июня 1718
  9. ​Жизнь, отданная детям 1654
  10. ​Через Россию на Приоре 1591
  1. ​Прокатились ‒ и хватит 10815
  2. ​Новицкий прав 7450
  3. ​Истерия по Лабубу 6701
  4. Сургутянка Екатерина Бежан стала двукратной чемпионкой мира по муайтай 5729
  5. ​Звездопад и парад планет: какие астрономические события ждут россиян летом 4757
  6. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 4653
  7. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 4567
  8. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 4548
  9. ​Сургут вложит более 100 миллионов в обновление остановок 4328
  10. ​От «Соцветия» до концерта VIVA: как Сургут встретит День России и День города 4192

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

