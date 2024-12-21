Многодетная мама из Сургута получит на Новый год подарок от Utair

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  102,3438   EUR  106,5444  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 декабря? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 декабря? // АФИША

    19 декабря в 13:07
    669 0
  • ​РПЦ: загадывать желание на Новый год – грех

    ​РПЦ: загадывать желание на Новый год – грех

    Сегодня в 11:22
    151 0
  • ​ЦБ РФ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 21%

    ​ЦБ РФ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 21%

    Сегодня в 10:49
    160 0 
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой»

    ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой»

    20 декабря в 16:19
    719 0
  • ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента»

    ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента»

    20 декабря в 15:36
    572 0
  • ​Сургутяне пожаловались на запах газа в городе

    ​Сургутяне пожаловались на запах газа в городе

    20 декабря в 14:55
    553 0
  • ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ

    ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ

    20 декабря в 14:17
    944 0
  • ​Внимание, туристы: Китай увеличил срок безвизового транзита

    ​Внимание, туристы: Китай увеличил срок безвизового транзита

    20 декабря в 13:30
    516 0
  • ​Александра Олейникова избрали председателем Думы Сургута

    ​Александра Олейникова избрали председателем Думы Сургута

    20 декабря в 12:53
    680 0
  • В столице ХМАО на Крещение оборудуют купель размером с просторную квартиру

    В столице ХМАО на Крещение оборудуют купель размером с просторную квартиру

    20 декабря в 12:01
    457 0
  • У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет

    У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет

    20 декабря в 11:20
    2552 0
  • YouTube начнет блокировать кликбейтные видео

    YouTube начнет блокировать кликбейтные видео

    20 декабря в 10:45
    933 0
  • Невнимательная женщина спровоцировала ДТП в Нижневартовске

    Невнимательная женщина спровоцировала ДТП в Нижневартовске

    20 декабря в 10:03
    551 0
Больше новостей
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Комментировать
0
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли вводить продуктовые талоны, как это предлагает сделать Госдума по примеру СССР?
Комментировать
0
Вам удалось выполнить в уходящем году намеченные планы?
Комментировать
0
Хотели бы оформить туристическую визу в одну из стран Европы?
Комментировать
0
Лада действительно на две головы выше китайских автомобилей, как заявил руководитель АвтоВАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Декриминализация деятельности медиков (освобождение их от ответственности за небезопасные методы лечения) - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли получать согласие всех жильцов дома, чтобы украсить подъезд к Новому году?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Utair сделает новогодний подарок семье сургутянки после ее обращения к президенту

Многодетная мама из Сургута получит на Новый год подарок от Utair

​Utair сделает новогодний подарок семье сургутянки после ее обращения к президенту
Фото: Utair / t.me

Авиакомпания Utair подготовила новогодний подарок для многодетной мамы Анны Шенкао из Сургута после ее обращения к президенту РФ Владимиру Путину. Об этом говорится в соцсетях компании.

«Мы не смогли остаться в стороне и решили исполнить мечту семьи из нашего родного региона – Ханты-Мансийского автономного округ. А также решили сделать новогодний подарок всем сургутским семьям, у которых пять и более детей. Каждой семье подарим бесплатный перелет», – рассказал глава «ЮТэйр-Пассажирские авиалинии» Олег Семенов.

Всей семьей сургутянка сможет бесплатно попутешествовать по любому маршруту из расписания Utair внутри России.

Читайте также:


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:03, просмотров: 113, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ 944
  2. ​Максим Слепов: «Сегодняшние изменения нельзя назвать транспортной реформой» 719
  3. ​Александра Олейникова избрали председателем Думы Сургута 680
  4. Учителя Сургута на грани выгорания // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 654
  5. ​«Не можем выспаться из-за дрифтеров»: сургутяне жалуются на шум у гипермаркета «Лента» 572
  6. ​Сургутяне пожаловались на запах газа в городе 553
  7. ​Внимание, туристы: Китай увеличил срок безвизового транзита 516
  8. ​Навстречу большим перспективам 421
  9. ​В Екатеринбурге завершился Межрегиональный турнир Уральского Сбера по хоккею 411
  10. Коротко о Думе — рекордный бюджет, рекордное количество председателей и ожидание новых школ 351
  1. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3527
  2. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3329
  3. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3136
  4. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 2552
  5. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 2342
  6. ​Средняя зарплата россиян в 2024 при пересчете на доллары составила около $950. Вроде неплохо, но в 2013 году она была $935 1961
  7. В Сургутском районе строительные экспертизы проводил директор с поддельным дипломом 1387
  8. ​Житель Сургута стал лучшим Дедом Морозом России 1249
  9. ​Сургут вновь отложил создание военно-спортивного лагеря «Барсова гора» 1204
  10. Сначала наполняем страну мигрантами, потом запрещаем их детям учиться в школах без знания русского языка. В чем великий смысл? 1177
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 7525
  2. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 4263
  3. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 4026
  4. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 3907
  5. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3527
  6. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 3469
  7. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3329
  8. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3136
  9. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3095
  10. Здание «Агентства воздушных сообщений» могло послужить культурному развитию Сургута. Но будет служить торговцам и банкирам 2698

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика