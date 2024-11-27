Сургутская ГРЭС-2 проверит работу сирен в городе

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  105,0604   EUR  110,4943  

Новости

  • ​ГРЭС-2 проверяет работу сирен в Сургуте

    ​ГРЭС-2 проверяет работу сирен в Сургуте

    Сегодня в 10:23
    122 0
  • ​В Сургуте и Нижневартовске под колеса авто попали два пешехода

    ​В Сургуте и Нижневартовске под колеса авто попали два пешехода

    Сегодня в 10:18
    140 0
  • В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции

    В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции

    26 ноября в 16:50
    681 0 
  • В ХМАО ищут бесследно пропавшего в лесу охотника

    В ХМАО ищут бесследно пропавшего в лесу охотника

    26 ноября в 16:13
    526 0
  • Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза

    Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза

    26 ноября в 15:33
    1931 0
  • ​Почти 6 тысяч заявлений за три года: гаражная амнистия продолжается в Сургуте

    ​Почти 6 тысяч заявлений за три года: гаражная амнистия продолжается в Сургуте

    26 ноября в 14:46
    648 0
  • ​В ХМАО перевозчик задолжал работникам более 400 тысяч рублей зарплаты

    ​В ХМАО перевозчик задолжал работникам более 400 тысяч рублей зарплаты

    26 ноября в 14:44
    474 0
  • ​Директор депздрава Югры посетил сургутский кардиоцентр

    ​Директор депздрава Югры посетил сургутский кардиоцентр

    26 ноября в 14:03
    583 0
  • Авиакомпании России заявили о рисках банкротств из-за долгов на лизинг

    Авиакомпании России заявили о рисках банкротств из-за долгов на лизинг

    26 ноября в 13:33
    577 0
  • ​Сургутян познакомят с ожившими героями сказок народов Севера

    ​Сургутян познакомят с ожившими героями сказок народов Севера

    26 ноября в 12:50
    477 0
  • «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл»

    «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл»

    26 ноября в 12:43
    994 1
  • ​Югра оказалась в числе регионов с минимальным ростом тарифов ЖКУ в 2025 году

    ​Югра оказалась в числе регионов с минимальным ростом тарифов ЖКУ в 2025 году

    26 ноября в 12:06
    570 0
  • ​«Жена за час» из Когалыма может устроить скандал за грязные носки

    ​«Жена за час» из Когалыма может устроить скандал за грязные носки

    26 ноября в 11:25
    493 0
Запрет на работу иностранным мигрантам в службах такси, учебных заведениях и объектах торговли - это:
Перевод ЕГЭ на 100-балльную систему - это:

Правильная мера, 100 баллов достаточно 24.7%

Полумера, чего мелочиться, надо 1 000 баллов 13.7%

Неправильная мера, достаточно 10 баллов 5.5%

ОГЭ не нужен, нужны классические экзамены советской системы 56.2%

Всего голосов: 73

Больше опросов

​ГРЭС-2 проверяет работу сирен в Сургуте

Сургутская ГРЭС-2 проверит работу сирен в городе

​ГРЭС-2 проверяет работу сирен в Сургуте
Фото: администрация Сургута / t.me

Сегодня, 27 ноября, с 10:00 до 11:00 в Сургуте проверят работу сирен. Об этом сообщила городская мэрия в своих соцсетях.

«В городе с 10:00 до 11:00 Сургутская ГРЭС-2 проведет проверку готовности локальной системы оповещения населения о чрезвычайных ситуациях», – говорится в сообщении.

Сургутян просят не беспокоиться и сохранять спокойствие, услышав звуки сирены.


Сегодня в 10:23, просмотров: 123, комментариев: 0
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 1932
  2. «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл» 994
  3. В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции 681
  4. ​Почти 6 тысяч заявлений за три года: гаражная амнистия продолжается в Сургуте 648
  5. ​Директор депздрава Югры посетил сургутский кардиоцентр 583
  6. Авиакомпании России заявили о рисках банкротств из-за долгов на лизинг 577
  7. ​Югра оказалась в числе регионов с минимальным ростом тарифов ЖКУ в 2025 году 570
  8. В ХМАО ищут бесследно пропавшего в лесу охотника 526
  9. ​Сургутян познакомят с ожившими героями сказок народов Севера 477
  10. ​В ХМАО перевозчик задолжал работникам более 400 тысяч рублей зарплаты 475
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5496
  2. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 1932
  3. ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок 1414
  4. Культура в Сургуте двадцать лет катится по инерции. Это стагнация 1357
  5. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 1341
  6. ​В Сургуте выбрали место для строительства синагоги 1321
  7. ​В Сургуте продают полностью сгоревший коттедж 1316
  8. В Сургуте до конца года появятся 25 новых теплых остановок 1286
  9. На улице Аэрофлотская в Сургуте произошло ДТП с участием автобуса СПОПАТа 1236
  10. ​Дороги вместо участков: более тысячи дачников в Сургуте столкнулись с изъятием земли 1230
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 7380
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6495
  3. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5496
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 4799
  5. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3731
  6. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 3680
  7. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3329
  8. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3190
  9. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2826
  10. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 2709

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Дизайн и разработка -
