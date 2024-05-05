В Сургуте погиб мужчина, выпав из окна 16 этажа

16+
​В Сургуте мужчина выпал из окна 16 этажа

Фото: pixabay

В Сургуте мужчина выпал из окна 16 этажа. Трагедия произошла ранним утром 5 мая на ул. Университетская, 41. От полученных травм сургутянин скончался на месте происшествия, сообщает паблик «К-ИНФОРМ | СУРГУТ» в ВК. .

«Погибшему было 50 лет. Обстоятельства падения устанавливает следствие», – сказано в сообщении.

В конце апреля аналогичная трагедия произошла в Нижневартовске. Мужчина выпал из окна 11 этажа и погиб на месте.


МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru
Яндекс.Метрика