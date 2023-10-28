Всю следующую неделю в Сургуте будут выпадать осадки

В Сургут пришла зима: каждый день идет снег, и такая погода сохранится всю следующую неделю, уверяют синоптики. При этом будет не очень холодно: столбики термометров будут колебаться от четырех до десяти градусов мороза.
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
В Сургут пришла зима: каждый день идет снег, и такая погода сохранится всю следующую неделю, уверяют синоптики. При этом будет не очень холодно: столбики термометров будут колебаться от четырех до десяти градусов мороза.
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете войти на сайт
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#318 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1697434472" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1699383582" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "127" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "49" ["name"]=> string(31) "ГАЗПРОМ_факел (С1)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://vk.com/mfk_fakel_gts" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "127582237f0ab8139af217de61923fab.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(89) "ИНН 8617002073. ООО "Газпром трансгаз Сургут" еrid: Kra23X4yb" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-16 10:34:32" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-11-07 23:59:42" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "127" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#323 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#324 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#325 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#318 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1697434472" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1699383582" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "127" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "49" ["name"]=> string(31) "ГАЗПРОМ_факел (С1)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://vk.com/mfk_fakel_gts" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "127582237f0ab8139af217de61923fab.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(89) "ИНН 8617002073. ООО "Газпром трансгаз Сургут" еrid: Kra23X4yb" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-16 10:34:32" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-11-07 23:59:42" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "127" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#323 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#324 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#325 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#318 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1697434472" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1699383582" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=SuxZt6HADG7jkDx7ZJIlAak48E14mpMJ7sceBNYKUKG9wThqaup85hBZOV8S7zI7rl8ePSm4QPEnPuDoMVa85DhGYWNPkBlkWnjDTbKulCviEz/eSi10pIhHcR7me/CD" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "127" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "49" ["name"]=> string(31) "ГАЗПРОМ_факел (С1)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://vk.com/mfk_fakel_gts" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "127582237f0ab8139af217de61923fab.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(89) "ИНН 8617002073. ООО "Газпром трансгаз Сургут" еrid: Kra23X4yb" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-16 10:34:32" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-11-07 23:59:42" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "127" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#323 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#324 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#325 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#321 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL