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СК Югры назвал предварительную причину пожара с семью погибшими в поселке Высокий

Следователи Югры связали гибель семьи в поселке Высокий с нарушением правил пожарной безопасности

СК Югры назвал предварительную причину пожара с семью погибшими в поселке Высокий
Фото СК России по Югре

Следователи назвали предварительную причину пожара в поселке Высокий под Мегионом, где погибли семь человек, в том числе четверо детей, пишет РИЦ «Югра». По данным СУ СКР по Югре, возгорание произошло из-за нарушения требований пожарной безопасности при эксплуатации печного оборудования. В прокуратуре Югры уточнили, что после трагедии возбуждено уголовное дело о причинении смерти по неосторожности.

Пожар произошел в ночь на 2 мая в частном доме на улице Школьной. Во время тушения спасатели обнаружили тела семи человек.

Ранее сообщалось, что организацию похорон семьи взяла на себя администрация Мегиона.


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