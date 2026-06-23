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Подросток-иностранец проведет год в исправительной колонии за нападение на человека в «Сургут Сити Молле»

Суд Сургута приговорил подростка-иностранца к колонии за нападение в «Сити Молле»

Подросток-иностранец проведет год в исправительной колонии за нападение на человека в «Сургут Сити Молле»
Фото Magnific

В Сургуте суд приговорил иностранного гражданина к одному году исправительной колонии общего режима за нападение на 16-летнего подростка в ТРЦ «Сити Молл». Об этом сообщает пресс-служба прокуратуры Югры. Конфликт произошел в январе этого года из-за электронной сигареты. Иностранец потребовал отдать ее и пригрозил расправой, но получил отказ. После этого он напал на несовершеннолетнего и избил его руками и ногами.

На момент преступления обвиняемому было 17 лет. Суд признал его виновным по статье о хулиганстве с применением насилия, совершенном группой лиц по предварительному сговору.

Молодому человеку грозило более суровое наказание, однако суд учел смягчающее обстоятельство — несовершеннолетний возраст на момент нападения. С начала расследования он находился в изоляторе в ожидании решения суда. Вину молодой человек признал и раскаялся. Приговор пока не вступил в законную силу.


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