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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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​«Христос Воскресе»: губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук поздравил жителей с Пасхой

Губернатор Югры поздравил жителей и встретил Пасху на ночной службе

​«Христос Воскресе»: губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук поздравил жителей с Пасхой
Фото: Руслан Кухарук / vk.com

Сегодня, 12 апреля, православные христиане отмечают Пасху – главный церковный праздник, символизирующий Воскресение Христа. С праздником жителей Югры поздравил губернатор округа Руслан Кухарук.

«Дорогие друзья, поздравляю вас со Светлой Пасхой! Желаю вам провести этот день в кругу самых близких, чувствовать их поддержку и заботу. Пусть в душе будет покой, а в делах – гармония и успех. Христос Воскресе!» – написал губернатор Югры в своих соцсетях.

Руслан Кухарук также добавил, что встретил Пасху вместе с жителями Ханты-Мансийска на ночной службе в Воскресенском кафедральном соборе.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcoKipJ реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcoKipJ реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  4. ​Улицу Маяковского в Сургуте залило водой 291
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  6. ​Почти треть россиян отмечают Пасху 238
  7. ​С начала 2026 года кардиоцентр Сургута спас 350 пациентов 126
  8. ​Это день особой радости, торжества жизни над смертью, добра над злом 74
  9. ​Юрий Гагарин доказал – нет ничего невозможного, если по-настоящему этого захотеть 67
  10. ​Сегодня российская космонавтика – это не только заслуги прошлого, но и уверенный взгляд в будущее 67
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  2. ​«Там, где появлялась дорога, там появлялась нефть» 1445
  3. ​Лидия Евлоева: «Физическая активность и питание помогают отсрочить развитие сахарного диабета» 1428
  4. Анонимные игроки 1419
  5. ​Почему «Проект «Аве Мария» − это не «Интерстеллар» // Впервые вижу 1411
  6. ​В Тюменской области возводят 12 школ 1352
  7. ​В Сургуте ко Дню геолога наградили ветеранов и вспомнили роль первооткрывателей 1244
  8. Перехода на 10-летнее обучение не будет – Минпросвещения 1162
  9. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 1118
  10. Новым героем «Людей нашего города» в Сургуте станет Вадим Шутов. Встреча с ним пройдет в краеведческом музее 1107
  1. Цветы с топором 12622
  2. ​Медицина для правильных 9880
  3. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 7593
  4. Наконец Сургут приступил к освоению ядра центра города. Теперь вопрос в качестве архитектуры и наполнения 3461
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