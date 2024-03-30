Флэшмоб «Зажги синим» пройдет в Сургуте

16+
​Сургутяне «Зажгут синим» в знак поддержки «Детей дождя»

​Сургутяне «Зажгут синим» в знак поддержки «Детей дождя»
Фото: sfil.ru

Традиционный флэшмоб «Зажги синим» пройдет в социальных сетях — к нему приглашают присоединиться и сургутян. Его проводит РОО «ДетиДождя», он посвящается Всемирному дню распространения информации о проблеме аутизма, который проводится 2 апреля.

«Еще в 2004 году по статистике аутизм диагностировали одного из 166 детей, а в 2023 году — одного из 36 детей», — приводит статистику пресс-служба администрации города.

Участие во флэшмобе потребует сделать фотографию в синей одежде и разместить это фото с хэштегом #поддерживаюдетидождя в своих социальных сетях или прислать его в организацию в сообщении «ВКонтакте» или по электронной почте: autism-surgut@mail.ru.


30 марта в 12:08
Яндекс.Метрика