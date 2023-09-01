16+
В одной из школ Сургута сформировано 16 первых классов

Девятая школа Сургута вновь оказалась в числе лидеров по количеству первоклассников

В одной из школ Сургута сформировано 16 первых классов
Фото: vk.com/publicadmsurgut86

В Сургуте самой популярной школой у первоклассников стала девятая. По словам директора департамента образования города Ирины Замятиной, там сформировано 16 первый классов по 30 человек.

В прошлом году общеобразовательное учреждение установило рекорд – самый последний в перечне первый класс в наименовании имел букву «Я».

Напомним, что свыше 7000 детей впервые приступили к учебе в Сургуте. Всего же за парты там сели около 62 тысяч школьников.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:13, просмотров: 137, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика