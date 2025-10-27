Россиян ждет длинная рабочая неделя перед праздниками

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hCNoVG1/6ltVWln4h/MsoI9SBbSGHP87EP0M8NHa7XgLeAGm0cOT16lgPOSBBFWstKP4Ex+s5HzTupRnB3Sku3a3aBQapi+F8q+dn9+iGyVLniW2tRB83c967xA8GCK2"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=hCNoVG1/6ltVWln4h/MsoI9SBbSGHP87EP0M8NHa7XgLeAGm0cOT16lgPOSBBFWstKP4Ex+s5HzTupRnB3Sku3a3aBQapi+F8q+dn9+iGyVLniW2tRB83c967xA8GCK2"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=l5lA7D0GZKQYOn0SmuQyC7fgtxpLM5/uRWG1iTeJ0suB+xNQ2Z6ZqDsE1uz2QdBDmwiphS4EJTonycFZskzCH5e6qDQigivv8W/mg29udl1Ptn5Xhb01eGl+f9wqtUYY"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=l5lA7D0GZKQYOn0SmuQyC7fgtxpLM5/uRWG1iTeJ0suB+xNQ2Z6ZqDsE1uz2QdBDmwiphS4EJTonycFZskzCH5e6qDQigivv8W/mg29udl1Ptn5Xhb01eGl+f9wqtUYY"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=l5lA7D0GZKQYOn0SmuQyC7fgtxpLM5/uRWG1iTeJ0suB+xNQ2Z6ZqDsE1uz2QdBDmwiphS4EJTonycFZskzCH5e6qDQigivv8W/mg29udl1Ptn5Xhb01eGl+f9wqtUYY"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=l5lA7D0GZKQYOn0SmuQyC7fgtxpLM5/uRWG1iTeJ0suB+xNQ2Z6ZqDsE1uz2QdBDmwiphS4EJTonycFZskzCH5e6qDQigivv8W/mg29udl1Ptn5Xhb01eGl+f9wqtUYY"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hCNoVG1/6ltVWln4h/MsoI9SBbSGHP87EP0M8NHa7XgLeAGm0cOT16lgPOSBBFWstKP4Ex+s5HzTupRnB3Sku3a3aBQapi+F8q+dn9+iGyVLniW2tRB83c967xA8GCK2"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=hCNoVG1/6ltVWln4h/MsoI9SBbSGHP87EP0M8NHa7XgLeAGm0cOT16lgPOSBBFWstKP4Ex+s5HzTupRnB3Sku3a3aBQapi+F8q+dn9+iGyVLniW2tRB83c967xA8GCK2"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,9713   EUR  94,0820  

Новости

  • ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре

    ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре

    Сегодня в 10:38
    39 0
  • ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности?

    ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности?

    26 октября в 16:09
    689 2
  • ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные

    ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные

    26 октября в 15:03
    647 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#364 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#364 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#364 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=plB50yFPQu6RlIuNPwPMZF5gFcxsxw4mMXRnw0FFfoubUxV0YhlUIh/RaXD2xDFMCTEKzU751W9523hAypIVEQKdn1PWaC28MyHJC5M3+htkXwv/IImwQyZy2zX+EheV+Bl5Vwj2RGaZTcQFAn+yLw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#368 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Более 180 пассажиров застряли в аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска из-за задержки рейса в Москву

    ​Более 180 пассажиров застряли в аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска из-за задержки рейса в Москву

    26 октября в 13:48
    666 0
  • ​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода

    ​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода

    26 октября в 13:02
    645 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • ​В Сургутском художественном музее пройдет «Ночь искусств»

    ​В Сургутском художественном музее пройдет «Ночь искусств»

    26 октября в 12:20
    609 0
  • ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской

    ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской

    26 октября в 11:34
    663 0
  • ​В филармонии Сургута выступил Крамер и Мажуков! Рок-н-ролл и джаз на одной сцене // ВИДЕОФАКТ

    ​В филармонии Сургута выступил Крамер и Мажуков! Рок-н-ролл и джаз на одной сцене // ВИДЕОФАКТ

    25 октября в 20:26
    937 0
  • Волонтеры и молодежь Сургута высадили 30 деревьев на улице Островского

    Волонтеры и молодежь Сургута высадили 30 деревьев на улице Островского

    25 октября в 16:45
    1035 1
  • ​Югра вошла в тройку регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для инженеров

    ​Югра вошла в тройку регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для инженеров

    25 октября в 16:13
    1031 0
  • ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    25 октября в 15:39
    1079 1
  • ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    25 октября в 15:06
    1020 0
  • ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    25 октября в 14:18
    1025 1
Больше новостей
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?
Комментировать
0
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя

Россиян ждет длинная рабочая неделя перед праздниками

​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя
Фото: siapress.ru

Сегодня, 27 октября, россияне выходят на шестидневную рабочую неделю. Работать предстоит до субботы, 1 ноября, включительно. Зато потом выпадают длинные выходные: со 2 по 4 ноября, согласно производственному календарю.

Ранее россиянам рассказал, что шестидневка не повлияет на зарплату сотрудников с окладом. Для тех, кто получает почасовую оплату, возможны небольшие колебания дохода ‒ все зависит от количества рабочих часов. А труд в праздничные дни, например 4 ноября, должен оплачиваться в двойном размере.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:21, просмотров: 82, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте спорят о ржавом заборе на проспекте Мира. Срезать или оставить ради безопасности? 689
  2. ​Более 180 пассажиров застряли в аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска из-за задержки рейса в Москву 666
  3. ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской 663
  4. ​В Сургуте ребенок оказался в задымленной квартире – его спасли пожарные 647
  5. ​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода 645
  6. ​В Сургутском художественном музее пройдет «Ночь искусств» 609
  7. Суровые прогнозы Центробанка 553
  8. ​В России началась шестидневная рабочая неделя 82
  9. ​Когда ждать пенсии и пособия в ноябре: график выплат в Югре 39
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 2347
  2. ​«Сургутянам начислено имущественных налогов на сумму 1,3 миллиарда рублей – это налог на имущество физических лиц, транспортный налог и налог на землю» 2239
  3. Легендарная «кубышка» Сургутнефтегаза за год «похудела» почти на триллион, но все равно там очень много денег 2126
  4. Руслан Кухарук вывез правительство Югры на заседание в Когалым 1752
  5. Правительство Югры выделило миллиард на единовременную выплату всем пенсионерам по случаю юбилея региона 1724
  6. Югра стала вторым регионом России по отчислению в федеральный бюджет — за полгода она выдала 2,7 трлн рублей 1711
  7. Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды 1710
  8. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 1703
  9. ​Сургуте креативные предприниматели презентовали свою продукцию крупным компаниям 1687
  10. ​Банк Уралсиб – в Топ-3 рейтинга лучших кредитов для пенсионеров 1659
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 12288
  2. Погуляем, поедим 9326
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6933
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6499
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5890
  6. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5524
  7. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 5149
  8. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4906
  9. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4650
  10. ​Покоривший стихию 4272

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика