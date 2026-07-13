Сургутянам объяснили, как бесплатно решить спор с банком или страховой компанией

Администрация Сургута объяснила, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный и когда к нему можно обратиться. В карточках – какие споры он рассматривает, почему это бесплатно и сколько занимает процедура.
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string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=j7noY/iAhrhwVZ7Y8i8WHriFI7dkP5cdaNV1W3FsDP7UGzt6bY4l/jM+bxbQsFA+QUIfSgkmLkPothdVdkK/zkHHTLOn/9tvBhGhdv6ZT/uvDyB3WvKJIUb2DhKIsHaP" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=j7noY/iAhrhwVZ7Y8i8WHriFI7dkP5cdaNV1W3FsDP7UGzt6bY4l/jM+bxbQsFA+QUIfSgkmLkPothdVdkK/zkHHTLOn/9tvBhGhdv6ZT/uvDyB3WvKJIUb2DhKIsHaP" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "21466047d56df75113a5332f85644cc1.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjeu2ayp" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2026-07-03 12:38:59" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2026-07-31 23:59:02" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#316 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#317 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#318 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL 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Администрация Сургута объяснила, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный и когда к нему можно обратиться. В карточках – какие споры он рассматривает, почему это бесплатно и сколько занимает процедура.
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