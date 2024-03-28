16+
​Югорский подросток пойдет под суд за ложное сообщение с угрозами

В Нижневартовске поймали подростка за ложное сообщение о готовящемся преступлении в школе

Фото: unsplash.com

На школьника из Нижневартовска завели уголовное дело о ложном сообщении о готовящемся особо тяжком преступлении в одной из школ ХМАО. Сейчас 16-летний вартовчанин находится под подпиской о невыезде, сообщает телеграм-канал «Полиция Югры».

«Правоохранители выяснили, что подросток позвонил в городские экстренные службы и сообщил о том, что в одной из школ будет совершено преступление», − говорится в публикации.

Молодому лжеминеру грозит лишение свободы на срок до пяти лет.


Сегодня в 11:36, просмотров: 109
