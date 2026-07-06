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Больше опросов

Женщина пять лет получала пособия на детей в Югре, хотя жила в другом регионе. Теперь она пойдет под суд

Прокуратура направила в суд дело о незаконном получении детских пособий в Пыть-Яхе

Женщина пять лет получала пособия на детей в Югре, хотя жила в другом регионе. Теперь она пойдет под суд
Фото pixabay.com

В Пыть-Яхе в суд направили уголовное дело о незаконном получении социальных выплат на сумму более 5,5 миллиона рублей. Об этом сообщает прокуратура Югры. Надзорное ведомство утвердило обвинительное заключение в отношении гражданки России. Ее обвиняют в мошенничестве при получении выплат в особо крупном размере.

По версии следствия, с 2021 года по март 2026 года женщина предоставляла в органы социальной защиты документы о регистрации ее и несовершеннолетних детей в Пыть-Яхе. Так она получала пособия на детей.

При этом, как считают следователи, фактически женщина вместе с детьми жила в другом регионе. В результате она незаконно получила выплаты на пятерых детей на сумму свыше 5,5 миллиона рублей. Уголовное дело возбудили по материалам прокурорской проверки. Теперь его рассмотрит суд.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  6. ​Тюмень ушла под воду после сильного дождя 1653
  7. Пенсионерам с Крайнего Севера больше не придется ежегодно подтверждать место жительства. Но есть нюанс 1597
  8. ​Владимир Болотов: «Нам важно удержать в Сургуте молодых, активных и квалифицированных людей» 1593
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