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​Рослесхоз направил в Югру самолет для вызова дождей над лесными пожарами

В Югре самолет Ан-26 вызовет дожди для борьбы с лесными пожарами

​Рослесхоз направил в Югру самолет для вызова дождей над лесными пожарами
Фото Рослесхоза

В Нижневартовском районе для борьбы с лесными пожарами задействовали самолет-зондировщик Ан-26, который может искусственно вызывать осадки. Об этом сообщает РИЦ «Югра» со ссылкой на Авиалесоохрану региона.

Борт направил Рослесхоз по запросу властей Югры. Самолет используют для стабилизации обстановки с природными пожарами.

Авиалесоохрана Югры ранее сообщала: «На его борту установлен "Циклон", который с помощью зарядов йодистого серебра способен вызвать дожди. Попадая в облако, вещество ускоряет выпадение осадков».

По данным на 12:00 4 июля, все действующие лесные пожары в округе сосредоточены в Нижневартовском районе. Там зафиксировали 23 возгорания. Общая площадь, пройденная огнем, составляет 11 120 гектаров, из них 1 088 гектаров приходится на нелесную территорию.

Пять очагов уже локализовали. Их площадь достигает 2 229 гектаров. Угрозы населенным пунктам и объектам экономики нет.


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  8. Женщины в России в среднем ищут работу почти на месяц дольше мужчин — Росстат 188
  9. Российских школьников будут оценивать по умению работать с искусственным интеллектом 104
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  6. ​На реке Черной в Сургуте утонул мужчина 1567
  7. Ночью в Сургуте молодой водитель пытался проехать на красный и устроил ДТП — погибли два человека 1550
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  10. ​Владимир Болотов: «Нам важно удержать в Сургуте молодых, активных и квалифицированных людей» 1476
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