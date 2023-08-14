16+
Telegram-бот МФЦ заработал в Югре

Запись в МФЦ стала доступна через Telegram-бот в ХМАО

Telegram-бот МФЦ заработал в Югре
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В Югре заработал Telegram-бот МФЦ. С ним будет проще записываться на прием и получать нужную информацию, сообщает пресс-служба правительства региона.

Telegram-бот поможет:

  • записаться на прием
  • отменить запись
  • проверить статус дела/готовности документов
  • узнать режим работы нужного тебе отделения
  • получить информацию об услугах
  • посмотреть свои талоны предварительной записи

Кроме того, бот напомнит о записи за час до времени оказания услуги.

Ссылка на бот здесь.


Сегодня в 15:29, просмотров: 73, комментариев: 0
