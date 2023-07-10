16+
Сургутянин Антон Шкредов стал одним из самых богатых киберспортсменов России

Антон Шкредов из Сургута занял 13 место в рейтинге самых богатых киберспортсменов России

Сургутянин Антон Шкредов стал одним из самых богатых киберспортсменов России
Фото: championat.com

21-летний Антон «dyrachYO» Шкредов из Сургута поднялся на 13 место в списке самых богатых российских игроков и занял 526 место в списке самых богатых киберспортсменов мира. Киберспорт принес молодому человеку доход в более 400 тысяч долларов.

Ранее Шкредов одержал победу в турнире The Bali Major 2023, после чего его состояние выросло сразу на 40 тысяч долларов. «Теперь в активе россиянина 409 тысяч долларов. Победа позволила Dyrachyo обогнать Илью «Illidan» Пивцаева и Акбара «Sonneiko» Бутаева и занять 13 место среди россиян. В мировом топе дотеров игрок поднялся на 87 позиций – до этого был на 613-м месте», – пишет Sports.ru.

Антон Шкредов - один из лучших игроков в Dota 2. Он выступает за команду Gaimin Gladiators.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:36, просмотров: 128, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика