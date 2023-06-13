16+
Наталья Комарова и Александр Моор станцевали вальс в Ханты-Мансийске

Губернаторы Тюменской области и Югры станцевали вместе на праздновании Дня России в Ханты-Мансийске

Наталья Комарова и Александр Моор станцевали вальс в Ханты-Мансийске
Фото и видео: t.me/operativnyishtabtyumen

После официальной части празднования Дня России в Ханты-Мансийске губернатор Тюменской области Александр Моор и глава Югры Наталья Комарова закружились в танце. Видео с торжества опубликовали в Телеграм-канале «Информационный центр Правительства Тюменской области».

«Губернатор Тюменской области Александр Моор и Губернатор Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа - Югры Наталья Комарова после официальной части вместе с югорчанами отмечают День России», − говорится в сообщении.

Напоминаем, ранее в материале siapress.ru рассказали, какие мероприятия в Сургуте организовывают в День России и День города.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:48, просмотров: 86, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

