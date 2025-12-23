16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,3146   EUR  92,8621  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы удовлетворены медицинским обслуживанием в Югре?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В сургутском парке «За Саймой» власти устанавливают домики для кормления белок

Домики для кормления белок устанавливают в парке «За Саймой» в Сургуте

В сургутском парке «За Саймой» власти устанавливают домики для кормления белок
Фото администрации Сургута

В парке «За Саймой» в Сургуте появились новые арт-объекты — домики для кормления белок. Инициаторами проекта выступили студенты Сургутского государственного университета, которые собрали более 640 подписей горожан в поддержку идеи создания дополнительных пространств для пушистых обитателей парка.

Инициативу поддержала администрация города. В рамках проекта парк пополнится пятью оригинальными объектами благоустройства в виде узорных «теремов» для кормления белок. Установку конструкций выполняют специалисты МКУ «Лесопарковое хозяйство».

«Изготовлены они по дизайн-проекту из природных, экологически чистых материалов с элементами декоративно-прикладного искусства. Краски и применённые материалы гарантируют полную безопасность для животных. А выбранная стилистика напоминает о традиционном русском культурном коде. Приходите и не забывайте угощение для белочек», – отметил глава Сургута Максим Слепов в своих социальных сетях.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:08, просмотров: 112, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

